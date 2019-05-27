Vernon synchro swimmers bronzed at provincials

Maia Cesario and Ellie Miller finish third in divisional duet event in Nanaimo

The Vernon Silhouettes Synchronized Swimmers spent the May long weekend in the water at the Jean Peters B.C. championships in Nanaimo.

Maia Cesario came home with a bronze medal in the PS13-15 Figure event.

“I had a goal this season to place in the top-20, and to place third in the province is just exciting,” said Cesario.

READ ALSO FROM 2018: Vernon Silhouettes showing routines Saturday

Also in the PS13-15 figure event, Ellie Miller placed 13th and Madison Gillman placed 29th.

Swimming in the PS13-15 Novice figure event, Kylie Sheldrake placed eighth. Cesario was joined by Miller in the PS 13-15 Duet, coached by Katie Hopp, and also came home with bronze.

READ ALSO FROM 2014: Swimmers in sync for Summer Games

Cesario and Miller joined forces with Gillman and Sheldrake in the PS13-15 Team event also coached by Hopp. The Quad team placed fourth in BC, swimming their absolute best swim of the season.

“All four girls set their goals early in the season, and it is amazing to see how hard work, motivation and teamwork come together to excel beyond their own expectations,” said Hopp.

The Silhouettes finished their season with their year-end water show at the Vernon Rec Centre.


