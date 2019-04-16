Vernon synchro swimmers off to national finals

Pair, along with Vernon coach, commute multiple times weekly to train in Kamloops

Four-to-five days a week, Tina Naveri commutes from her home in Vernon to a swimming pool in Kamloops. So do synchronized swimmers Rosina Fraser-Bowden and Norah Mallett, both students at Fulton Secondary.

The three ladies are with the Kamloops Sunrays squad, of which Naveri is the head coach. She’s also head coach of the T2T Program for Synchro BC, and regional coach with Synchro BC for the Interior/Okanagan. Fraser-Bowden and Mallett train 17-25 hours a week on the 13-15 National Stream team. It’s Fraser-Bowden’s second year with the Stream team and Mallett’s first.

READ ALSO: Synchro swimmer, coach to national event

The commuting and the training are paying off.

The pair, along with fellow synchronized swimmers Nadia Curtis, Karina Aujla, Keira Fawcett and Kate Liebe, under the watchful eye of Naveri, competed at the national qualifiers in Montreal, where they swam their personal bests and qualified to swim at the National Championships May 4-12 in Kamloops.

In Montreal, Fraser-Bowden and her duet partner, Curtis, from Kamloops, were recognized out of 230, 13-15 aged athletes as athletes with talent by the Artistic Swimming Talent Identification Scout.

READ ALSO: Syncrho girls shine

“Norah and Rosina are both extremely hard workers, and are able to maintain excellent marks at school even with the long commute and vigorous training schedule,” said Naveri.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.