The Vernon Table Tennis Club is hosting a singles tournament Dec. 1, open to all ages and abilities. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Table Tennis Club hosting singles tourney

Event is slated for Sunday, Dec. 1, open to all age and ability levels

The Vernon Table Tennis Club is looking for entries for its host tournament Sunday, Dec. 1.

The event will take place at Lakers Clubhouse, 7000 Cummins Road, in Okanagan Landing.

It will be a singles tournament open to men and women of all ages and abilities.

Players will play a minimum four best-of-five matches.

Entry fee is $25 cash which can be paid at the door.

“We only have room for about 24 players (competitive and recreation) on four tables at this time,” said club spokesperson John Neilson. “We have addressed some of the difficult lighting issues from our first tournament in March.”

Entry deadline is Nov. 24 or as soon as the tournament is full.

You can e-mail your plan to attend to Johnneilson109@gmail.com or phone John at 250-550-0425 for more information.

Vernon Table Tennis Club hosting singles tourney

