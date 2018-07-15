Five Vernon products, four on the hoops and one with cleats, will compete with Special Olympics Team BC 2018 in Nova Scotia July 31 to Aug. 4. (Special Olympics Team BC photo)

Vernon talent hit Special Olympics Team BC roster

Four basketball players, one soccer player to represent Vernon on Team BC in Nova Scotia July 31

Five athletes will represent Vernon as 244 members of Special Olympics Team BC 2018 compete at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Running from July 31 to Aug. 4, this event will see Special Olympics athletes from across Canada compete in athletics, basketball, bocce, golf, powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer, softball and swimming.

Vernon’s own Katelyn Oliver, Gary Pollen, Erin Murphy and Ashley Phillips will demonstrate their court smarts in basketball while Jay Megyesi is the city’s sole soccer athlete.

Related: Special Olympians pile up medals in 2017

In Antigonish, Team BC will be made up of 174 athletes with intellectual disabilities, 54 coaches and 16 mission staff members, representing 38 communities across British Columbia. Team BC members qualified for the provincial squad through their performances at the 2017 Special Olympics BC Summer Games in Kamloops.

“Team BC athletes have been working very hard and we are excited to see them shine at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games,” said Leslie Thornley, Team BC 2018 Chef de Mission. “They have been training with their local programs, working with sport-specific experts, and focusing on nutrition so they can be at their best for National Games. We know they will do B.C. proud with their abilities and sportsmanship.”

Special Olympics competitions operate on a four-year cycle for both summer and winter sports. Athletes compete in regional events and then Provincial Games to advance to National Games, and Special Olympics Canada Games are the qualifiers for Special Olympics World Games. In Antigonish, athletes will compete for the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Team BC five- and 10-pin bowlers competed at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships in Prince Edward Island, which took place May 15 to 19. The bowlers delivered excellent results, earning 31 medals and achieving many personal bests.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian soccer fans brace for World Cup final between France, Croatia
Next story
Fans party on Montreal streets after French World Cup win

Just Posted

Vernon talent hit Special Olympics Team BC roster

Four basketball players, one soccer player to represent Vernon on Team BC in Nova Scotia July 31

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

SilverStar officially opens Gondola

The brand-new gondola is now offering scenic rides for visitors on SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Cyclist attempts to break Pan-America world record

German cyclist Jonas Deichmann is travelling through B.C. to Alaska. He plans to begin his attempt on Aug. 18.

Inexperience may have caused motorbike crash

Police are investigating after a collision between a motorbike and truck on Thursday in West Kelowna

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Course veterans seize victory in Peach City Classic

The first place titles in this year’s triathlon belonged to returning competitors.

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Police say the 35-year-old’s death appears to be a ‘case of misadventure’

Air quality statement warns of smoky air for Kamloops area

Environment ministry says area on north side of Thompson River may be affected by wildfire smoke

Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final

Russian protest group claimed responsibility after four people ran onto field in police uniforms

Fans party on Montreal streets after French World Cup win

To city is home to nearly 57,000 French nationals

East Shuswap Road wildfire’s fire line being controlled

Firefighters saved an eagle’s nest and eaglets while controlling fire lines

Your reviews: John Fogerty rocks the South Okanagan

Photos and reviews from fans in Penticton at John Fogerty’s concert in the SOEC

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Most Read