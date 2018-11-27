Freestyle skier Patrick Dew took 15th in the Stubai Zoo Snow Park FIS Slopestyle World Cup last weekend. (File photo)

Vernon talents hit Austrian slopes for World Cup slopestyle opener

Elena Gaskell was unable to compete due to a minor injury

An injury may have stopped Elena Gaskell from competing, but Patrick Dew and Noah Morrison still left Vernon’s mark in the powder.

The world’s top freestyle athletes hit the slopes at Stubai Zoo Snow Park in Austria for the opening slopestyle competition of the 2018/19 FIS Slopestyle World Cup season last weekend.

Dew, born 1998, took 15th with a score of 72.76, 160 FIS points and 16 WC points.

Morrison, born 1994, came in 66th with a score of 12 and 10.70 FIS points.

Gaskell, who wowed everyone by winning the Big Air World Cup last August, missed the powder due to a minor injury sustained in training.

Related: Vernon talent marks Canada’s Freestyle Ski Team roster

Swedish product Henrik Harlaut took first for the men with a score of 88.88, beating out the American Mac Forehand’s 88.08. Ferdinand Dahl of Norway claimed third with 86.76.

The Estonian Kelly Sildaru beat out the Swiss to take first for the ladies with 88.46. Swiss skiers Sarah Hoefflin (86.36) and Mathilde Gremaud (83.46) rounded out the top three. Yuki Tsubota of Whistler was the highest-ranking Canadian woman in ninth place with 68.50, while Quebec’s Philippe Langevin was the top male Canadian in 10th with 81.48.

Most Read