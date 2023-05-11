One Vernon seniors team won a provincial bowling title while Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes hosted a pair of year-end league tournaments. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon team climbs hill to win B.C. seniors bowling event

The team was one of eight from Lincoln Lanes competing at Bert Hill Senior Classic event in Kelowna

Eight teams from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes played in the Bert Hill Senior Classic provincial bowling finals at Kelowna’s Capri Lanes.

The four-game pins over average tournament was won by Lincoln’s quintet of George Smith, Claudia West, Beth Batula, Cheryl Schwarz and Rick Cavalier, who finished 126 pins over average.

The Vernon winners finished 109 pins over the second-place squad from Capri Lanes.

HIGH ROLLER TOURNAMENT

Lincoln Lanes is putting the wraps on its 2022-23 bowling season with year-end league tournaments.

The High Rollers Tournament featured all bowlers that rolled a 300 game or had 100 pins over average in one game in league play.

The event was a four-game tournament with cash prizes going to the top-four places in Scratch and Handicapped divisions.

SCRATCH

1st – Mitch Aichele, four-game total 1,120;

2nd – Dan DeBoeer, 1,062;

3rd – Sheldon Bayes, 1,045;

4th – Brittany Meyer, 990;

HANDICAPPED

1st – Brent Selver, 1,264;

2nd – Kelsee Knowlan, 1,218;

3rd – Kara Kazimer, 1,202;

4th – Mini Silzer, 1,186.

Among the tournament highlights was Aichele rolling a 359 single game, and a 280 average over the four games.

BOWLER OF THE YEAR TOURNAMENT

All bowlers who were Bowlers of the Week during the year were eligible for the four-game, pins over average tournament. Cash prizes were given to the top-two finishers in both the Club 55 and Adult Leagues.

CLUB 55 LADIES

1st – Cheryl Ramsey bowled 33 pins over her 117 average;

2nd – Joanne Swart bowled eight pins over her 180 average;

CLUB 55 MEN

1st – Tim Hill bowled 107 pins over his 172 average;

2nd – Ron Huntington bowled 100 pins over his 198 average;

ADULT LEAGUE LADIES

1st – Brittany McMillan bowled 90 pins over her 198 average;

2nd – Peggy Hoggard bowled 77 pins over her 176 average;

ADULT LEAGUE MEN

1st – Gerry Thomas bowled 200 pins over his 219 average;

2nd – Matt White bowled 187 pins over his 209 average.

During the tournament, DeBoer rolled a 375 single and Tyra Hoggard had a 343 game.

