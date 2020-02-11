Vernon tennis player makes hit with maple syrup

Vasek Pospisil caught downing Canadian syrup straight from bottle between games of France final

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil has become an Internet hit after he was caught drinking Canadian maple syrup between games of the ATP 250 Series’ Open Sud de France final Sunday in Montpellier. (Twitter photo)

Gatorade? No. Juice? Uh-uh. Water? Nope.

For Vernon tennis pro Vasek Pospisil, a nice hearty between-games drink to replenish his fluids is good old Canadian maple syrup.

Straight outta the bottle.

Pospisil has become an Internet hit after he was caught swigging Canadian maple syrup right out of the bottle between games of the Open Sud de France ATP Tour 250 Series final Sunday in Montpellier.

He even touted the benefits of the syrup in a Twitter tweet:

Maple Syrup 🍁: Best Sports performance drink.

Anti-cancerous properties.

Rich in nutrients & minerals.

Fights against terrorists.

Shockingly good in coffee.

A great friend. You’re Welcome, World.

🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/89Roh4R8dV — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) February 10, 2020

Fellow Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu re-tweeted Pospisil’s drink was one of “the most Canadian things ever.”

Doesn’t get more Canadian than that😂 congrats on reaching finals 🙏🏽 https://t.co/dDJ6xLMEdk — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) February 9, 2020

Pospisil continued his amazing comeback from back surgery by reaching his second ATP final, but still looking for his first win. Pospisil, ranked 132nd in the world, lost to ninth-ranked Frenchman Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-3 in the final. Monfils is 6-0 against Pospisil in his career and hasn’t lost a set to the Vernon product.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil and partner capture Wimbledon doubles crown

To reach the final, Pospisil opened with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene, then defeated fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 in the round of 16.

Pospisil advanced to the semifinal with a 6-1, 1-0 (retired) win over France’s Richard Gasquet, and qualified for the final with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 victory over Belgium’s David Goffin.

He had back surgery in January 2019 and returned to action at Wimbledon in July ‘19. Pospisil was playing in his first tour final since 2014. He also helped Canada reach its first Davis Cup final in 2019, losing to host Spain.



