Vernon tennis star falls in semifinal

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil lost in the semifinals in straight sets at the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament at Vancouver’s Hollyburn Country Club. (Joe Ng photo)

It was a good run for the hometown favourite while it lasted.

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil, easily the fan favourite all week in Vancouver, lost in the semifinals of the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament, a combined ATP Challenger Tour and WTA 125 event, held at the Hollyburn Country Club.

Pospisil lost 6-4, 6-4 Saturday to France’s Arthur Rinderknech, ranked No. 64 in the world.

“We all know how good Vasek is, especially here in Canada, so I’m happy to get the win. 6-4, 6-4 is a good score for me and I didn’t spend too much time on the court even though it was pretty physical because Vasek always makes it physical,” said Rinderknech, who will take on countryman Constant Lestienne, ranked No. 94, in the championship.

Lestienne booked his spot in the Odlum Brown VanOpen men’s final with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 semifinal victoryover another French player, 24-year-old Ugo Humbert, who’s ranked World No. 155.

On the women’s side, second seed Lucia Bronzetti of Italy punched her ticket for the women’s singles finalwith a 6-2, 6-2 win over fifth seed Rebecca Peterson of Sweden that took only 68 minutes to play.

Joining Bronzetti in the final is Valentini Grammatikopoulou, who has battled from the qualifying round fora chance to play for the Odlum Brown VanOpen women’s title. She needed three sets to get by AmericanEmma Navarro 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Saturday.

The Odlum Brown VanOpen is Western Canada’s largest and most celebrated tennis event. It offers a totalof $274,360 USD in prize money and provides players the opportunity to gain valuable world-ranking pointson both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour. It annually attracts 130 international and professional players from more than 35 countries.

Pospisil, Milos Raonic, Maria Sharapova, Andy Murray, Leylah Fernandez, Johanna Konta, Kevin

Anderson, Eugenie Bouchard, Marion Bartoli, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Bianca Andreescu,Taylor Fritz, Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova are among the top stars who began their careers at theOdlum Brown VanOpen.

READ MORE: Semifinal berth for Vernon’s Pospisil in Vancouver

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil owns the court in Vancouver

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TennisVancouverVernon