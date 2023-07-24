Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil will be making a 12th consecutive appearance at Canada’s most elite tennis tournament. (Tennis Canada photo)

Vernon tennis star gets main draw spot in elite Canadian tournament

Vasek Pospisil has been selected to compete in Toronto’s National Bank Open

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil has been given a main draw slot in Canada’s most prestigious tennis tournament.

The National Bank Open (NBO), hosted in Toronto this year for men, will see Pospisil returning to the main draw of the tournament for the 12th consecutive year.

The 33-year-old is one of six Canadians given main draw entry into the NBO.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer main draw wild cards to Vasek, Gabriel (Diallo) and Alexis (Galarneau),” said tournament director Karl Hale.“Not only do all three players bring additional quality to an already star-studded player field, but the fact we are able to provide this opportunity to three deserving Canadians is important in showcasing home-grown talent.”

Joining Pospisil is Montreal’s Diallo, Laval’s Galarneau, Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The NBO is the only tennis tournament in Canada at the ATP Masters 1,000 level. That is the highest level of a tournament in tennis, sans the four Grand Slams. The NBO alternates between Montreal and Toronto each year, between the men and women.

Pospisil has played in the tournament for 14 years. His best result was a semi-final appearance in 2013, when he lost to fellow Canuck Milos Raonic, 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 (4).

Last year’s men’s champion was Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

So far in 2023, Pospisil has played sparingly. He made the final of the Koblentz Open in Germany back in February. That event was on the Challenger Tour, a rung below the ATP. Recently, the Vernon native lost in the first round of Wimbledon qualifying to Felipe Meligeni Alves.

Pospisil is currently ranked 165th in the world, with a career high singles ranking of 25.

The NBO takes place between Aug. 5-13 and is a tune-up event prior to the final Grand Slam of the year, The US Open.

The women will also be competing during the same time in Montreal. Canadians Bianca Andreescu (Thornhill, Ont.), Leylah Annie Fernandez (Montreal) and Rebecca Marino (Vancouver) have been confirmed in the draw, while Eugenie Bouchard (Montreal), Katherine Sebov (Toronto) and Carol Zhao (Richmond Hill, Ont.) were given qualifying spots.

More information can be found at nationalbankopen.com.

