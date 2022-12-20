Vernon Tier 2 U15 Vipers drop KIBIHT semifinal

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports goalie Cohen Bailey, defenceman Lucas Vandervelde and their Vipers’ teammates reached the semifinals of the Founders A Division group at the prestigious Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament Dec. 17-20. (Morning Star - file photo)

It was almost a Christmas miracle for the Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers.

The Tier 2 U15 hockey team fell in the semifinals of the prestigious Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament’s (KIBIHT) Founders A Division group Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, dropping a 6-4 decision to the Red Deer Chiefs.

Vernon trailed 5-1 heading into the third period but pulled to within one, thanks to goals from Jace Nemirsky, Kalin Frick (powerplay) and Jacob Bennett. Samuel Balcaen and Tylen Lewis had two assists each.

Ryan Swenson scored into an empty net for Red Deer with 48 seconds left in the contest.

Nixon Whieldon had the other Vipers goal while Emma Ward took the loss in the net for Vernon, which went 4-2 overall.

Ward collected the shutout as the Snakes began the tournament with an 11-0 pasting of the Kamloops Blazers Tier 3 squad. Balcaen had 3+1, Ataway Jewson added three goals, Lewis and Frick had two each, and Cohen Hogberg rounded out the scoring.

Vernon then lost 5-1 to the Chestermere Lakers of Alberta. Shanahan Gare had the only Vipers goal while Cohen Bailey took the loss in the net.

The Vipers doubled the Fort St. John Flyers 4-2 with defenceman Lucas Vandervelde leading the offence with 1+1. Lewis, Nemirsky and Balcaen had the other goals in support of Ward.

Bailey picked up the win in goal in Vernon’s 7-2 romp over the Williams Lake Timberwolves. Balcaen had 2+1, Hogberg had two goals and singles went to Lewis (two assists), Gare and Bennett.

Vernon advanced to the semifinals Monday, Dec. 19, with a 10-3 drubbing of the North West Selects, a zone team from B.C.’s northwest corner. Balcaen, Bennett and Whieldon each had two goals, Gare, Frick, Lewis, and Nemirsky added singles.

