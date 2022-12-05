Vernon Tier 2 U15 Vipers seventh at home tourney

Kamloops Blazers defenceman Dayton Koldyk (17) tries to split Vernon Vipers defenders Kalin Frick (12) and Jack Johnson (14) during the Vipers’ Tier 2 U15 minor hockey tournament Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Priest Valley Arena. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Kamloops Blazers goalie Griffin Seafoot beats Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers forward Kalin Frick to the post on a wraparound attempt during the Vipers’ eight-team Tier 2 U15 minor hockey tournament Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Priest Valley Arena. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports goalie Cohen Bailey gets his glove down to cover a loose puck with Wyatt Streek of the Kamloops Blazers lurking, and Vernon defenceman Lucas Vandervelde lending a hand, during the Vipers’ Tier 2 U15 minor hockey tournament Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Priest Valley Arena. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Okanagan rivals Kamloops Blazers 8-5 in the battle for seventh place at the Vipers’ eight-team Tier 2 U15 minor hockey tournament.

Games were played at Kal Tire Place North and the Priest Valley Arena.

Jace Nemirsky and Kalin Frick each scored twice for Vernon, while singles went to Preston Sutch, Jacob Bennett, Tylen Lewis and Cohen Hogberg. Samuel Balcaen and Brennen Hart each had two assists for Vernon, which went 0-3 in the round-robin.

The Vipers opened with a 7-4 loss to the eventual tournament champion Calgary CRAA U15 AA Blue. Balcaen, with a pair, Shanahan Gare and Lewis scored for Vernon. Nemirsky had three helpers and Ashton Matchett chipped in two assists.

Vernon then lost 7-4 to the Campbell River Tyees. Bennett, with two, Balcaen and Matchett scored for the Snakes. Max Power had two assists.

The Vancouver Thunderbirds defeated Vernon 5-2 in the final round-robin game for both teams. Bennett and Balcaen scored for the Vipers.

Emma Ward and Cohen Bailey split the goaltending duties in the tournament for Vernon.

Calgary defeated the Quesnel Thunder 10-2 and the Langley Eagles knocked off Vancouver 2-0 in Sunday morning semifinal play. Calgary doubled Langley 4-2 in the gold-medal contest.

The West Kelowna Warriors rounded out the eight-team field.

