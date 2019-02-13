Mark Johnson of the Collard Financial Solutions Vipers, right, and Julian Knelson of the Castlegar Rebels battle for the puck on the wing during the Vernon Pee Wee Tier 3 Harvest Classic Friday at Kal Tire Place North. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon Tier 3 Pee Wee reps split league games

Collard Financial Vipers lose to Revelstoke, thump Merritt

Vernon Collard Financial Vipers split their Okanagan Pee Wee Tier 3 League games on the weekend.

The Snakes took on the league-leading Revelstoke Grizzlies (13-1-1) Saturday at Kal Tire Place and dropped a 10-3 decision.

Mark Johnson, from Sam Levesque, scored in the first period for the Vipers, who were down 2-1 after 20 minutes. The Grizzlies opened up the game with five straight goals in the second period.

In the third, the Vipers started to show some life with goals from Kai Maleniza, assisted by Maddy Fick, and Logan Andrew, from Cole Gartner and Levesque. Revelstoke finished the game with three more markers.

One positive note Saturday: the Vipers’ penalty kill was 100 per cent, killing off three minor penalties.

Related: Finals at Vernon pee wee hockey classic

Related: Vernon battling to save Rep hockey teams

Revelstoke outshot Vernon 46-29.

The financial Vipers bounced back in a Sunday matinee, thumping the Merritt Centennials 8-1 behind a 68-shot effort on the Merritt goalie, who stood on his head.

Dylan Salling had 2+2, Andrew and Maleniza 2+1, Johnson added 1+1 and defenceman Hudson Restiaux got his first goal of the year.

Tage Nanji had two assists while single helpers went to Jace Collard, Kohen Pounder and Fick.

The Snakes trail third-place Salmon Arm by just two points in the Tier 3 standings.

