Vernon Tigers drop opener of lacrosse finals

Seamus Bankier (green) helped lead the Kamloops Venom to a 14-8 victory over the visiting Vernon Tigers in game one of the Thompson-Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League final on Sunday, July 16. (Allen Douglas-Kamloops This Week)

The Vernon Tigers dropped the opening game of the Thompson-Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League final on Sunday, July 16, 14-8 to the home Kamloops Venom.

Waylen Stowards scored twice for the Tigers, while Colton Colmorgen, Aiden Wattie, Ethin Campbell, Tegan Evans, Kian Yargeau and Caden Peters also found the back of the net. Goaltender Ryley Lockhurst made 52 saves in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, Connor Barrett racked up five goals and 10 points for the victorious Venom. Landon Lockwood also tallied six points, including three goals, and Seamus Bankier had two goals and five points.

Jayce Mayall logged five minutes and 19 seconds of action in goal for the Venom and allowed two goals on seven shots. He was replaced by goaltender Robert Gerow, who stopped 33 shots to pick up the victory between the pipes.

Dane Kinney (twice), Miller Renaud and Austin Krug also scored for Kamloops, who will travel to Vernon on Wednesday, July 19, for game two of the best-of-five series.

Pending a Tigers win, the Venom will play host to game three on Saturday, July 22.

