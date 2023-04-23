The Tigers got hat tricks from Caden Peters and Cole Gartner in the 12-9 victory over the South Okanagan Flames from Penticton on Saturday night. (Vernon Vipers Instagram)

Vernon Tigers escape with 12-9 victory over South Okanagan Flames

The junior Tigers now sit at a 2-1 record early into the season

The Vernon Tigers junior lacrosse team grabbed a huge victory in Penticton over the weekend.

Playing the South Okanagan Flames, who are coming off a tie to the Kelowna Kodiaks, the match promised to be a back-and-forth affair.

The Vipers came out firing early, scoring four in the opening ten minutes. Cole Gartner lit the lamp twice, along with Caden Peters and Nate Williamson.

The Flames would finally get on the board later in the frame, as the teams traded goals into the break, with the Vipers up 6-3.

In the second, Vernon poured it on, with two more Peters’ goals, along with one from Tayber Mclean and another from Gartner to put the visitors up 7, 10-3.

In what seemed like an easy victory, got more difficult late, as the Flames scored six times in the third to make the game close. However, goalie Riley Lockhurst would shut the door with 29 total saves, to give the Vipers a 12-9 win.

Gartner and Peters each had a hat trick, while Aidan Wattie’s two goals was supplemented with three assists.

The Vipers next match will be from the Rutland Twin Arena in Kelowna against the winless Kodiaks. Game start is 7 p.m on Saturday, April 29.

The senior Vipers were also in action on Saturday. They battled the Armstrong Shamrocks from the Nor-Val Arena in Armstrong.

The Shamrocks dominated, winning 17-2, to hand the Vipers their third consecutive loss.

