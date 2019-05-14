Vernon Tigers fall to Kamloops

TOJLL: Kamloops scores six in first period, cruise to 10-8 win over arch-rivals Vernon Tigers

Goalie Ethan Milobar made 49 saves as the hometown Kamloops Venom edged the shorthanded Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers 10-8 in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Sunday at the Kamloops Memorial Arena.

The two rivals meet for a third straight time Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The Venom have won two of the first three meetings, both at home, against the Tigers. The pair will play each other four more times before playoffs.

Kamloops roared out to a 6-1 lead after the first period, with the Tigers, who played the game with just 12 runners, outscoring Kamloops 4-2 in the middle frame to trail 8-5 heading into the third period.

Kaden Doughty led Vernon (1-3) with four goals, Brett Olsen and Kael Black had two goals each while Jake Pelletier, Jacob Brewer and Reed Cashato chipped in two assists each. Derek Pereboom made 40 stops in the Tigers goal.

Nolan Virgo scored three times for Kamloops (4-1) while Callum Gorman added a goal and six assists.



