Vernon Tigers on brink after close loss to Venom

The tight-checking game on Wednesday night from Kal Tire Place was led by two clutch goals from Kamloops’ Cailen Hamilton, as the Venom defeated the Vernon Vipers by a 6-4 score. (Allen Douglas- Kamloops This Week)

The Vernon Tigers are down to their last chance.

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League (TOJLL) team dropped game two of their best-of-five series to the Kamloops Venom on Wednesday night, by a close 6-4 score.

After a much higher scoring game of 14-8 in game one, game two, from Kal Tire Place in Vernon was a defensive battle.

The Tigers pounced on the Venom early, buoyed by their crowd, by scoring the first three goals of the game. Tye Krause had two, while Waylen Stowards nabbed one as Vernon entered into the second with the three goal lead.

However in the middle frame, a parade to the penalty box befell the Vipers, as the team took eight minors.

This helped Kamloops get back in the game, as the teams were deadlocked at four heading into the third.

Cailen Hamilton scored twice in the third for the Venom to keep their undefeated season alive and go up 2-0 in the series with the win.

Robert Gerow was a brick wall in net for the visitors, turning aside 60 of the 64 shots, while Ryley Lockhurst let in six on just 35 shots on the night for Vernon.

Game three goes Saturday, July 22 from the Kamloops Memorial Arena, face off set for 7 p.m.

