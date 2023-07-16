Vernon Tigers onto junior lacrosse finals after forfeited semifinal match

The South Okanagan Flames said a lack of available players was the reason they had to forfeit the game

The Vernon iron Ghost Construction Tigers are onto the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League finals after the South Okanagan Flames forfeited game three of the semi-finals Friday, July 14, 2023. (Twitter photo/@dannon_16)

The Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers are off to the final of the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League after the South Okanagan Flames forfeited the third and deciding game of the semifinal matchup Friday, July 14.

“At a TOJLL meeting last night we were informed the South OK Flames would be forfeiting game 3, stating ‘lack of players to compete’ and giving the series win to the Vernon Jr Tigers,” the Vernon Tigers announced on Facebook.

The Tigers had beaten the Flames 15-4 in semi-final action Tuesday, July 11.

The Tigers will now play the Kamloops Venom in a best-of-five final starting Sunday, July 16, in Kamloops.

Game two of the finals will be held July 19, game three goes July 22, and if needed, games four and five are scheduled for July 25 and 28.

