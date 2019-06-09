Vernon Tigers goalie Quintin Fisk moves cross-crease to stop a backdoor shot by Mason Suppanz of the Kamloops Venom during the Tigers’10-6 Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League win Saturday at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Tigers snap winless skid

Hometown Tigers beat league-leading Kamloops Venom 10-6 in TOJLL play at Kal Tire Place

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers held the league-best Kamloops Venom to two goals over the final 40 minutes and prevented their arch-rivals from clinching first place in the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League Saturday.

Quintin Fisk made 49 saves, and Kaden Doughty scored twice and added five assists to lead the Tigers to a 10-6 win. The victory moved Vernon (2-7-1) to within four points of second-place South Okanagan Flames. The two teams play Monday in Penticton.

Both of Vernon’s wins have been against the Venom (8-2), who only need one more point in their final four games to clinch the regular season title and earn a bye into the league’s best-of-five championship.

READ ALSO: Vernon Tigers roar past Kamloops

Brett Olsen and Conor Webb each had three goals for Vernon, who never trailed against Kamloops, holding period leads of 6-4 and 7-5. Stephane Richard and Drayden Harshenin rounded out the Tigers’ scoring.

Nolan Fraser paced the Venom with a pair of unassisted breakaway goals.

Fisk took a shot directly to the head in the second period and was down for a couple of minutes on the floor but stayed in the game.

Reed Watson made 35 saves for the Venom.

Vernon plays its final regular season home game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against Kamloops.


