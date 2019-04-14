Vernon Tigers goalie Derek Pereboom stops a close-in shot from South Okanagan Flames forward Logan Cote during the Tigers’ 11-5 win at the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League’s annual Archie Jack Memorial Icebreaker tournament Saturday at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Tigers split icebreaker games

Defending Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League champs win one, lose a pair

One win, two losses, no problems.

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers began defence of their Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League championship by competing in the league’s annual Archie Jack Memorial Icebreaker at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

The Tigers were 1-1 against their rivals in the three-team loop, beatign the South Okanagan Flames 11-5 but dropping a 9-7 decision to the Kamloops Venom.

Vernon also suffered a 13-1 loss to the Coquitlam Adanacs of the West Coast Junior B Lacrosse League, who came to the North Okanagan for a pair of games in the tournament. Coquitlam beat Kamloops 7-1.

“We weren’t too worried about the scores, we had a lot of good ball movement, and the boys were working hard,” said Tigers head coach Ryan Minchenko. “On Sunday, we had a short bench all day and that wore on us. It’s not an excuse, but definitely gives us somewhere to start from moving forward.”

The three teams in the TOJLL will play a 14-game schedule prior to playoffs, seven games against the other two teams.

Vernon will open its regular season Sunday, April 28, in Kamloops, then will host the Venom for its home opener Saturday, May 4.

Vernon home games will be Saturday and Wednesday evenings.


South Okanagan Flames ball carrier Logan Cote gets tracked down by Vernon Tigers defenders Hayden Catt (centre) and Tyler Langtry during the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League’s annual Archie Jack Memorial Icebreaker Saturday at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. The Tigers beat the Flames 11-5. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Armstrong, Vernon renew senior boxla rivalry

