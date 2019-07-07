Vernon Tigers strike first in TOJLL semifinal

The Vernon Tigers (blue) beat the South Okanagan Flames 10-6 in Oliver Saturday in Game 1 of their best-of-three Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League semifinal. Game 2 is Monday, 7:30 p.m., at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Black Press- file photo)

In the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League’s regular season, the Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers managed just a win and a draw against the South Okanagan Flames.

In the post-season, the Tigers are one-for-one.

Vernon went to the Oliver Arena – new summer home for the Flames – Saturday night and stunned South Okanagan 10-6 in the opening game of the league’s best-of-three semifinal. It was the 10th consecutive Vernon win over the Flames in league semifinal play.

Game 2 is Monday, 7:30 p.m., at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. If a third game is needed, it will be back in Oliver Wednesday evening.

Tigers veteran Chase Wirth, who celebrated his 20th birthday Friday, scored three times, all in the third period, and chipped in two assists to pace the winners. Stephane Richard also had a five-point night with 2+3.

Brett Olsen had two goals before being tossed in the second period for a checking from behind game misconduct. Conor Webb and Kael Black each had 1+2 and Thomas Mackiewich rounded out the scoring.

Colby Kokonis and Jacob Brewer each added two assists for Vernon, who got a stellar 45-save performance in goal from Quintin Fisk.

Alex Nimmo had four goals for the Flames, who trailed 3-1 and 7-4 by periods. Logan Coté and Ben Olsen had the other goals for South Okanagan. Connor Ramage made 35 saves in net.

The winner of this series faces the league champion Kamloops Venom in the best-of-five final starting Friday, July 12 in Kamloops.



