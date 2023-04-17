Vernon Tigers vanquished by Venom in junior lacrosse league opener

The senior Tigers also fell in their opening game over the weekend

The junior Tigers have players from three towns; Salmon Arm, Armstrong and Vernon (Vernon Tigers facebook).

The lacrosse regular season officially began over the weekend for the junior and senior Vernon Tigers teams.

The juniors, playing in the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League (TOJLL) were in Armstrong to battle the Kamloops Venom on Saturday night.

Playing at the Nor-Val Sports Centre (one of three home rinks for the Tigers this season), the two teams seemed evenly matched throughout the first half of the opening period. Kamloops got two goals from Dane Kinney, and one from Josh Abel, while the Tigers’ Joey Mazzei and Nathan Davis-Lent scored, as it was just a slender one goal, 3-2 lead for Kamloops early.

However, the Venom would bite with five straight goals, to go up 8-2, throughout the rest of the first and early second. They would hold their six point lead throughout the rest of the game, before adding on more, in a 16-6 victory for the visitors.

Vernon got a three point night from Colton Colmorgen (two goals, one assist), as goaltender Riley Lockhurst was peppered with 46 shots throughout the game.

The Tigers next get set to take on the South Okanagan Flames in Penticton on Saturday, April 22. Game time is at 7 p.m.

The senior team got their Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League (TOSLL) season started in Kamloops, taking on the Rattlers on Friday night.

The Rattlers dominated throughout, ripping 20 past the Vipers, while Vernon only managed one goal, from Brennan Plante.

Next up for the team is a date with the defending champion Kelowna Raiders, on Wednesday, April 19 from Kal Tire Place North. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

