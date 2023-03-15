Vernon to bid on national women’s hockey event

The City of Vernon will bid to host the Canadian U18 Women’s Hockey Championships in April 2024. (File photo)

The City of Vernon hopes to score a national hockey tournament in 2024.

Coun. Akbal Mund informed his colleagues at their regular meeting Monday, March 13, that he had been approached by a local committee being formed to put in a bid for the Canadian U18 women’s hockey championships.

The event would be held in April 2024, and Mund was asked for a letter of support from the city.

“There would be five teams from across Canada and they would be here for 10 days,” said Mund, adding Tourism Vernon and several other businesses and organizations have already written in favour of the event.

Mund has also reached out to partners from the Regional District of North Okanagan’s Electoral areas B and C for letters of support, and says that District of Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte is fully behind the national tournament.

Council unanimously passed Mund’s motion for a letter of support.

