Vernon to host first pickleball tournament since 2019

The inaugural Royal LePage Frostbite Classic takes place at the OWA complex this weekend

Left to right: Richard Chambers, Vernon Pickleball Association tournament committee chair; Darcy Sochan, tournament sponsor; and Brent Bolin, VPA board of directors V.P. The association will host its first tournament since 2019 on Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Submitted photo)

For the first time since 2019, the Vernon Pickleball Association is ready to commence tournament action.

The inaugural Royal LePage Frostbite Classic men’s doubles pickleball tournament will get underway at the Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex on Saturday, March 12, beginning at 9 a.m.

It’s also the first time a tournament has been held at the complex since the association constructed a new roof over the facility, making it the largest covered all-season pickleball complex in Canada.

Darcy Sochan, personal real estate corporation of Royal LePage Downtown Realty Vernon, said he’s honoured to be a sponsor of the event.

“It is exciting to be part of this wonderful tournament and for it to be played in this fabulous facility. Best wishes to all participants! Good luck, and have fun,” he said.

The weekend tournament is a non-sanctioned men’s doubles round robin, with players ranging in skill level from 3.0 to 5.0. More than 90 players are currently registered from across B.C.

Two more upcoming tournaments are also sponsored by Sochan: The Spring Fling Women’s Doubles tournament on Saturday, April 23, and the Battle in the Palace Mixed Doubles tournament on Sunday, June 12. To register, visit pickleballrackets.com.

Spectators will be allowed to enter the complex but must be double vaccinated and wear a mask while inside, and must enter and exit through the front doors only.

