Vernon Tolko Blues score gold, silver medals at Revelstoke soccer tourney

A win over their city rivals highlighted a gold-medal performance for the Vernon Tolko United U11 Blues girls team.

The squad went 3-0 to capture gold in their division at the Revelstoke Little Bear youth soccer tournament Sunday, Sept. 10. The record included a 3-2 win over Tolko U11 White.

Vernon also defeated Columbia Valley 4-0 and doubled up the Calgary Foothills Shadow 6-3.

• Tolko United won silver in the U17 boys division in Revelstoke.

Vernon opened with a 3-0 win over Trail’s Kootenay South squad. Ethan Menard scored twice for Tolko while Thomas Nice added the other marker.

Nice would score both goals in United’s 2-0 win over the host Revelstoke club.

In the championship match, Vernon fell 3-0 to Nelson Selects.

