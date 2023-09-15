Vernon Tolko Blues score gold, silver medals at Revelstoke soccer tourney

Vernon Tolko United Blues went 3-0 to win the gold medal in the U11 girl’s division at the Revelstoke LIttle Bear youth soccer tournament Sept. 10. (Facebook photo) Vernon Tolko United won silver in the U17 boys division at the Revelstoke Little Bear youth soccer tournament Sept. 10. (Contributed)

A win over their city rivals highlighted a gold-medal performance for the Vernon Tolko United U11 Blues girls team.

The squad went 3-0 to capture gold in their division at the Revelstoke Little Bear youth soccer tournament Sunday, Sept. 10. The record included a 3-2 win over Tolko U11 White.

Vernon also defeated Columbia Valley 4-0 and doubled up the Calgary Foothills Shadow 6-3.

• Tolko United won silver in the U17 boys division in Revelstoke.

Vernon opened with a 3-0 win over Trail’s Kootenay South squad. Ethan Menard scored twice for Tolko while Thomas Nice added the other marker.

Nice would score both goals in United’s 2-0 win over the host Revelstoke club.

In the championship match, Vernon fell 3-0 to Nelson Selects.

