Vernon Tolko U13 girls ambush Shuswap

The Vernon United Tolko Venom U13 Girls overpowered Shuswap FC 4-1 in Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League play at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm.

In the fifth minute, Kate Lavery’s shot deflected off a defender into the box for Sydney Lewis, and she tapped the ball over to a wide-open Lauren Cooke, who finished in style, scoring bar down. Two minutes later, Olivia Henderson controlled a forward ball from Ava Cesario and threaded a pass to Lewis. Slicing through the Salmon Arm line, Lewis buried the ball before the keeper could move.

Henderson nearly put another one in before the break, after a sparkling run and feed from Julia McLennan. In the first half, Lavery and Cesario teamed with Lauren Cunningham, Jayda Hatch, Jasmine Soon, Taylor Stewart, and Sophia Winstanley on Vernon’s back line to completely cancel out the Shuswap attack, allowing not a single shot attempt.

The Venom extended their lead in the second, when Soon sent a booming clearance up to Lewis, who again shook off her defender and laced one into the top left corner of the net. Next, Cesario bent a corner kick into the area for Cooke, and she headed it home for Vernon’s fourth. Shuswap managed a late goal, just the first conceded in five games by the Venom’s stingy keeper Marrah Wilford-Kaleikini.

Vernon United Tolko U15 Girls

It was a game Vernon dominated by controlling play for more than 80 minutes in Penticton, but United had to settle for a 2-2 draw with the host Pinnacles.

Jessi Cleverley had multiple shots on in the first minutes of the game, and was finally rewarded when she was able to set up Jordyn Clarke for Vernon’s first goal at the 20 minute mark.

Emma Glasser, Allie Maltman, Tori Maltman and U13 call-up Kate Lavery never let up and worked really hard defensively to keep the ball out of their end. Ava Cesario, from the U13s, Kirsten Brown and Aimée Glasser maintained pressure getting some nice shots off before the half. After the intermission, Cleverley again tested the Penticton defenders with multiple attempts then finally slotted the ball into the near corner to give Vernon a two-goal lead.

Vernon keeper Marrah Wilford-Kaleikini, also from Tolko U13, was like a wall in this match, not letting anything get past her until the dying minutes of game.

Vernon United Tolko White U12 Boys

Vernon White Tolko United U12 boys had a successful weekend winning both of their league games this Sunday in Kamloops.

In Game 1, United turned on the heat by scoring four goals for the win in their first game, a 4-2 decision. Jake Earle opened the scoring with an exciting first goal. Deklen Macdonald secured the second goal with an impressive effort. Carter Gislason’s goal assisted by Liam Mallow at the beginning of the second half helped take the lead in the match, and a second goal by Macdonald helped to clinch the win for the team.

Tolko kickstarted the second game with a slick goal by Keegan Mark off of a corner kick. Earle added goal number two with an effective header (way to do the Big Mac!) into the net past the goalie.

Earle followed up this fantastic goal with his third goal of the day to help advance the team to take the win with a terrific assist by Cole O’Conner. The final score was 3-0 for Vernon. Goalie Keaton Lamereux remained outstanding in net, with some awesome saves and a shutout for the game. Tolko’s momentum remains strong this season due to everyone’s teamwork and determination. Thanks to coaches Mike and Kevin.

Vernon United Tolko Blue U12 Boys

Vernon split results against Kelowna United squads, losing the opener 2-1 before rallying late in Game 2 for a 1-1 draw. Both games were played in Kamloops at McArthur Island.

In the opener, United started the game off holding possession and connecting crisp passes. Kelowna was one up on United at half time. Early in the second half, Jeremy Peterson evened the score to 1-1. Brendan Elder and Dawson Bond were solid on defence, holding the Kelowna forwards off and minimizing shots on keeper Nathan Rinkel. Austin Lewis, Keltyn Mcareavy and Mathew Loewen worked well together in the midfield and final third of the pitch looking to slip one more by the Kelowna keeper.

In the final minutes a penalty kick gave Kelowna United the win.

In Game 2, Jeremy Peterson’s tap-in goal in the final 30 seconds off a free kick gave Tolko the single point with Kelowna.

Cole Budgen and Stephen Taylor were strong on offence putting pressure on the KU goalie. Colton Visser worked the midfield well and used his speed to beat Kelowna to the ball. The game was tied at zero at half time despite many shots on net by both teams.

Kelowna was first to find the net early in the second half. Bond and Jake McNaughton worked hard defensively keeping the ball out of the danger zone. In the last 30 seconds of the game a foul resulted in a free kick for Vernon. Taylor sent the ball in to Peterson who had his eye on the net and tap the ball in to tie it up in the final seconds.



