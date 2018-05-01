Vernon Tolko United Strikers earn weekend split

Adelynn Heyes of the Vernon United, left, and Sara Clarke of Kelowna United battle it out at midfield in North Okanagan Youth Soccer girls U13 rep action Saturday at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star

Vernon Tolko United Strikers went 1-1 in weekend Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League U13 Girls action.

Vernon beat Kelowna United 3-1 Saturday before falling 2-0 to Shuswap Selects Sunday.

Anna Hirschkorn opened the scoring at MacDonald Park Saturday in the 20th minute with a 25-yard rocket. Chelsea Sladen dropped back a nice pass from the top of the 18-yard box and Hirschkorn finished off the inside of the left post.

Kelowna responded shortly after, but Sladen gave United the lead back in the 30th minute, skillfully volleying a Hirschkorn cross into the net. Hirschkorn rounded out the scoring at 68 minutes, converting a penalty kick.

“The girls played a good game,” said Tolko assistant coach Colin Clark. “They moved the ball into space and created a lot of scoring chances.”

Hirschkorn was selected as the player of the game, Tori Maltman, Amy Curtis, Jessica Bond and Ashley Befus were noted for their strong play on defence, while Loren Hoard made several key saves in the second half.

On Sunday, Vernon met host Shuswap on a rain-soaked field at Blackburn Park. Despite creating several goalscoring opportunities, Vernon was unable to find the back of the net. Shuswap opened the scoring in the eighth minute of play converting on a breakaway. They then added a second goal with 10 minutes left to play.

“I think the players were a little tired from the doubleheader,” said Tolko head coach Rolf Hirschkorn. “Despite not playing up to our potential the girls generated about seven quality goal-scoring opportunities, but we just couldn’t beat their keeper.”

Adelynn Heyes was noted for her strong runs down the wing, as well as Jordyn Clarke and Abby Lawlor for their strong play in midfield.

Vernon Tolko United White went winless in Kamloops in U11 action Sunday.

Kelowna United registered a 3-0 win over Tolko with Miya Nicolson and Charlotte Schommer sharing the net duties. Sierra Munroe, Renee Acob, Emelia Bolin and Skylar Calvert held strong on defence as Kelowna applied constant pressure.

In Game 2, against the Kamloops Blaze, Lily Schommer scored in the second half on passes from Sophie Scott and Allya Helmer as Vernon fell 4-1. Emi Nicolson and Kennedy Mund shared the keeper duties. Addison Royal and Grace Collins ran down the speedy Kamloops forwards in a game that displayed great passing by both teams.

Vernon ran the host Kamloops Blaze to a scoreless draw in U15 play.

United pressed hard in the first half with the Blaze responding with a strong final half as Vernon keeper Brianna Lee made some huge saves.

The Vernon Venom split their U12 matches Sunday in Salmon Arm, falling 4-0 to the Kelowna Lions before grounding the Penticton Pinnacles 5-2.

Against Penticton, Venom keeper Rylee Mairs recorded a spectacular sprawling save in the opening minute. Soon after, Lauren Cunningham made a defensive stop in the middle and sent the ball up to Jasmine Soon. She promptly played it ahead to Aimee Glasser, who cut to the right and broke the ice with a hot shot into the far side of the net.

With the scored tied, Mairs launched a booming goal kick. After pulling it down, Glasser was tackled, but won back the ball and laced it inside the left post.

Early in the second half, precision passes by Cunningham and Julia McLennan led to a chance in the box for Ella Garrod, and she finished with a lovely strike. Just a minute later, Garrod pounced on a giveaway in front of the Penticton net and tucked in her second.

The Pinnacles narrowed the gap to 4-2, but the Venom maintained control. From the back line, Taylor Stewart weaved through white shirts to drive the offence. Soon and Chloe Lu were persistent threats to score. Finally, a deep clearance from Mairs was bobbled by the Penticton keeper, and McLennan booted home Vernon’s fifth.