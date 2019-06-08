Vernon’s Tri Monsters practicing transtions in Polson Park before travelling to North Shore. (Contributed)

Vernon triathletes off to a flying start

Vernon’s Annika Ariano earned a top podium spot, finishing 1st in the Junior Women’s category

Vernon’s Tri Monsters got a flying start to their race season on May long weekend at the North Shore Triathlon.

Eleven Tri Monsters raced in North Vancouver on May 20, in the first of a four race provincial series. The hotly contested Triathlon BC Super Series, for developing high performance pathway athletes ages 13-23, awards points throughout the season, and provides athletes with valuable competition experience to test their fitness and skills against the best up and coming athletes in the province.

Vernon’s Annika Ariano earned a top podium spot, finishing 1st in the Junior Women’s category with a time of 33:06 for the 370m swim, 10k bike, and a 3k run.

Podium spots also went to Tri Monsters: Natalya Ariano, 3rd Junior Women, 34:50; Trevor Laupland, 3rd Junior Men, 30:50; Max Angove, 1st Youth Men, 32:41; and Luca Van de Vosse, 3rd Youth Men, 36.01. A strong Vernon cohort worked together up through the field finishing 4th, 5th, and 6th in the Junior Men’s race: Brody Wright 31:06, Jack Screen 31:25, and Braden Kersey 31:45. Establishing themselves as first time series participants were: Max Wright, 4th, Youth Men, 36:32; Sienna Angove 6th, Youth Female, 38:02; Anna Jackson, 11th, Youth Female, 41:32. Fastest Men’s and Women’s race times of the day were achieved by Keagan Ingram of Summerland, 29:34, and Jaime Harker of Victoria, 31:52.

The Tri Monsters team trains regularly in Vernon, and also offers programs for recreational level athletes ages 10-17. Next up for this competitive squad is the Victoria Youth Triathlon on June 9 for the second race in the BC Super Series.

Tri Monsters are always accepting new sponsors and volunteers, while new athletes will be accepted for the summer session beginning in July and interest can be expressed to coachlauramedcalf@gmail.com.

Brody Wright, 16, practicing flying bike mount in Polson Park. (Contributed)

