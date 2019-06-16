Vernon U15 girls scorch Penticton

Vernon United Tolko midfielder Kate Lavery (right) battles Shuswap United’s Kim Coubrough for ball possession during the two U13 squads’ 1-1 Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League draw at MacDonald Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

TheVernon United Tolko U15 girls, coached by Rolf Hirshkorn and Colin Clarke, crushed Penticton 8-1 in Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League action at Marshall Field.

Skylee Sigurdson-Poirier opened the scoring first half, quickly followed by a blazing goal from Kendall McKinnon off a pass from Kirsten Brown. The Penticton girls then managed to get their lone goal past the wall of a goalie, Ashlee Befus. Vernon answered right back with another goal from Sigurdson-Poirier off a beauty cross from Jessi Cleverley, making it 3-1 for Vernon at half.

The second half had a goal for Jesse Mitchell, assisted by Anna Hirshkorn, and two more between the pipes for Sigurdson-Poirier. Her second goal was a header off of a textbook corner kick from Hirshkorn, who scored the final goal. Warrior of the game went to Sigurdson-Poirier for her hat trick. Tolko’s defensive line of Emma Glasser, Tori Maltman, Mitchell and Mia Maltman was top-notch.

Sunday’s game was a little tougher for the Vernon girls as they lost to Kelowna United 5-0. Midfielders Paige Cover, Hirshkorn, Kendall McKinnon and Jordyn Clark battled to move the ball to scoring position, but struggled to get in the scoring zone. Defense played tirelessly with Tori Maltman earning the Warrior of the Match.

UNITED TOLKO U13 GIRLS

Vernon settled for a 1-1 draw with Shuswap FC at MacDonald Park.

After a rather pedestrian first half, the game picked up early in the second when Salmon Arm broke the scoreless stalemate and the Vernon reps scrambled to respond. In short order, the airborne Kate Lavery deftly brought down a Shuswap clearance and laid a pass up to Sydney Lewis, who charged at the back line with a single-minded purpose. Drawing a crowd, Lewis flicked the ball over to Julia McLennan, and she evened the score with a firm one-timer.

The pair was soon back for more, but McLennan’s bid was blocked by the sliding keeper and Lewis put the rebound wide. Lewis tested the goalie again with a header, followed by a drive on net by Ava Cesario. Jasmine Soon then dropped a free kick into the box for Olivia Henderson, whose volley whistled over the bar. Next, Cesario and Lavery combined to rapidly relay the ball to Lewis, but her blast also went high.

sJust before time, Lavery stole the ball, promptly sending Lauren Cooke on the attack. Lewis ran onto her pass, and laced a final shot just wide of the left post.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

