Vernon United soccer squads start seasons

Two teams take part in Surrey tournament; U18 boys nearly pull off incredible rally

Vernon United Tolko U18 defender Jacob Baycroft heads the ball away from Kelowna United forward Thomas Jaklis, with teammate Luc Jones offering support in Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League rep action Sunday at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. Vernon fell behind 3-0 in first half, but nearly rallied before falling 5-4. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Rep soccer has kicked off a new season in the North Okanagan.

U18 Boys

Vernon United Tolko fell behind 3-0, then nearly rallied in the second half but ended up on the short end of a 5-4 decision against Kelowna United in the regular-season opener for both teams Sunday morning at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

Tolko goals came from Michael Lapp, Hunter Blucke, Saul Saunders and Cole Johnson.

U13 Boys

The Vernon United TolkoU13s traveled to Penticton to play their season opener. United got off to a great start with rookie Leif Ritcher opening the scoring after Thomas Nice blistered a shot from the right wing which the Penticton keeper pushed aside. Ritcher jumped on the rebound and buried his chance in the first five minutes.

United continued to build up pressure and rallied up the score with two snipes from Nice. Penticton got one back just before half time which kept the game close.

With the change of sides and the wind differential, Penticton gained more of the possession and tied the game to finish 3-3. The Tolko timber crew backline, led by Alessandro Durfeld, Dane Beaton, James Lockwood, Ethan Nickoli and Spencer Elder, controlled the backfield and maintained extended periods of possession.

In the midfield, Griffin Trickey impressed with his heads up play and ball distribution. Jeffrey Curtis and Rylan Nadurak fought the midfield battles all game with great skill and determination. Liam Greenan, Jessiah Wadsworth and Cole Kopera provided speed on the wings with Nolan Stiven offering support up front.

Lyndon Carleton saw a lot of action in the second half with the Pinnacles looking to even the score and possibly push for the win. Carleton made many great saves and his excellent foot skills showed he can be cool under pressure.

U11 Girls

Half of Vernon United Tolko’s U11 squad got their first taste of match play, and a couple other memorable moments, at the Adidas Cup Soccer Tournament in Surrey.

The girls went 2-1 for the tourney with an incomplete match due to a terrifying report of a gunman sited in the bushes surrounding the Newton Athletic Park. A stampede of fleeing children and families put an early end to tournament play for the day. An arrest was made and the weapon was discovered to be a pellet gun.

The girls and families were able to put the frightening moment behind them as they prepared for their flag-bearer honours, as part of the opening ceremonies of the Vancouver Whitecaps game versus the Seattle Sounders that evening.

Stellar goaltending over the weekend came from Mena Bhatt, Lexi Thiessen, Lena Hoard, Kelise Adams and Adison Janke. Strong play in the defensive zone was provided by Mya Loxam, Julia Bueckert, Clara Therrien, Hoard, Adams and Bhatt. Offensive pressure came from the likes of Rylee Porter, Maya Nerling, Maya Johnson, Grayce Kennedy, Amelia Spitzer, Addyson Beacom, Thiessen and Janke.

U12 Girls

Vernon United Tolko U12 Girls had a successful trip to Surrey for the Adidas Cup, going 3-1 in their four games.

They opened up with a 2-0 victory over NCA Rebels, with Lily Schommer and Paige Leahy supplying the goals and Miya Nicolson getting the shutout. Game 2 was a 2-1 victory over Kamloops, thanks to goals from Charlotte Schommer and Emery Britton. Kennedy Mund and Kaylee Carlos shared the net duties.

Sunday morning United came out firing, finishing with a 6-0 win over The Kicks. Addison Bishop had a Messi-like game, potting the hat trick and assisting on two others. Schommer, with two, and Leahy rounded out the scoring. Grace Collins, Renee Acob, and Emi Nicolson had solid games throughout the weekend. Nicolson again got the shutout.

In their last game, against another team from Kamloops, United fell behind 2-0 in the first half. United pressed in the second half and Britton found the back of the net with five minutes to go. Time ran out as United continued to try for the equalizer. Emelia Bolin anchored the defence on the backline all weekend, as United outscored their opponents 11-3 over the course of the weekend. Thanks to coaches Paul Britton, Sena Bishop, Julie Bolin and Mike Collins for their dedication.



Vernon United Tolko U11 girls get ready to take the field at B.C. Place Stadium as part of the opening ceremonies of the Vancouver Whitecaps MLS game as part of the Adidas Cup festivities in the Lower Mainland. (Photo - submitted)