Morning Star - file photo

Vernon United Tolko U12 boys split

Soccer squad has win, loss in season opening encounters in Kelowna

Vernon White United Tolko U12 boys posted a win and a loss in Kelowna to open tehir Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League rep season

In Game 1, United turned up the pressure for the second half scoring four goals, but it wasn’t enough as Kelowna held on for a 5-4 win. Colton Visser notched the first goal. Jonah Petrone slotted goal two with an impressive penalty kick into top right corner. Carter Gislasson and Liam Mallow added to the tally.

RELATED: Vernon United soccer squads start seasons

Vernon stepped up the defence for their second game, winning 4-2.

Goalie Keaton Lamereux remained outstanding in net. Tolko jump-started the game with an early goal pocketed by Deklen Macdonald. Jake Earle added goal No. 2 with superb ball control at the net. Petrone landed his second goal of day, and Brayden Fernley wrapped up the scoring with stellar goal assisted by Brendan Boyd. Tolko kicked off the season with strong teamwork and determination.

U12 GIRLS

Vernon United Tolko U12 White girls opened up the regular season splitting two games.

In the first against Shuswap United, Grace Collins got the lone goal in a 2-1 setback. Miya Nicolson was outstanding in net, with Haley Robert and Kenidy West almost equalizing for Vernon. Emery Britton anchored the midfield in the back-and-forth match. Zoey Leupin made several runs up the left side, but United came up short.

Game 2 saw United take it to Revelstoke with a 6-0 victory. Emi Nicolson with two, Sophia Scott, Paige Leahy, Mya Devries and Collins provides the offence, while Emelia Bolin and Renee Acob anchored the back line in both games. Nicolson earned the shutout.


