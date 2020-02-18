Vernon Unity fighters split Vancouver results

Two fighters from Vernon’s Unity MMA and Kickboxing gym had mixed results at the recent Battlefield Fight League event in Vancouver.
Damon Marlow won a split decision over his opponent, Brandon Labrecque, resulting in a title fight for the Vernon athlete in the 145-pound featherweight class.
Marlow has earned a rematch with current champion Ozhan Yalcin. The pair have met once before with Marlow picking up the win.
Jordan Cabrejos fought hard but lost via a fifth-round rear naked choke to opponent Derek Laing.
