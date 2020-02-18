Vernon Unity fighters split Vancouver results

Damon Marlow wins title shot; Jordan Cabrejos loses via choke hold in fifth round

Vernon Unity MMA and Kickboxing fighter Damon Marlow celebrates his win at the recent Battlefield Fight League card in Vancouver. (Unity MMA photo)

Two fighters from Vernon’s Unity MMA and Kickboxing gym had mixed results at the recent Battlefield Fight League event in Vancouver.

Damon Marlow won a split decision over his opponent, Brandon Labrecque, resulting in a title fight for the Vernon athlete in the 145-pound featherweight class.

Marlow has earned a rematch with current champion Ozhan Yalcin. The pair have met once before with Marlow picking up the win.

Jordan Cabrejos fought hard but lost via a fifth-round rear naked choke to opponent Derek Laing.


Vernon Unity MMA and Kickboxing fighter Jordan Cabrejos prepares for his Battlefield Fight League bout in Vancouver against Derek Laing, who scored a fifth-round victory over Cabrejos with a rear naked choke. (Unity MMA photo)

