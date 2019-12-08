Vernon Venom U16A girls ringette squad won gold at the Spirit of Winter tournament in Langley Dec. 1. (File photo)

Vernon Venom golden in Langley

U16A ringette squad wins Spirit of Winter tournament, downing Alberta rivals in championships

The Vernon Vernon U16A ringette squad was in good spirits in the Fraser Valley.

The Venom won gold at the Spirit of Winter tournament Sunday, Dec. 1, in Langley.

Vernon faced Burnaby, Delta and three teams from Alberta. The Venom began play with a 5-1 win over the Calgary Havoc.

Makenna Jackson scored three goals, while linemates Sophia Bilodeau and Hillary Quiring each had singles. Assists

came from Jasmine Horton (2), Aimee Skinner and Chayse Krause. Jordan Tung was solid in net.

The Venom then defeated Delta 8-3 with Jackson scoring another three goals. Molly Dyck, Skinner, Krause, Bilodeau and Caryss Hill each added singles. Kennedy Jackson and Amelia Johnson had solid efforts on the Vernon blueline to support winning goalie Tessa Dyck.

The Venom scored five unanswered second-half goals to beat the Bowview Havoc of Alberta in the championship game. Vernon responded to a good halftime chat from head coaches Darcy Quiring and assistants Damon Johnson, Lee Hamilton and Michael Dyck. Krause scored three times, including one into an empty, to pace Vernon. Makenna Jackson had two and Molly Dyck had the other goal. Hillary Quiring, Bilodeau, Hill and Skinner drew assists.

