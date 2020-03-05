Vernon Ringette (blue) has a Thompson Okanagan Ringette League champion in the Vernon Venom U16A squad, who won the TORL Cup with a 6-1 win over Kelowna, advancing to the provincial championships. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Venom off to ringette provincials

U16A girls win TORL cup with convincing 6-1 win over Kelowna

Vernon Venom U16A captured Thompson Okanagan Ringette League’s TORL Cup Saturday, downing Kelowna 6-1 to advance to the provincial championships March 6-8 in Coquitlam.

Makenna Jackson opened the scoring 12 minutes into the first half, taking a feed from Chayse Krause. Jackson completed a natural hat trick, scoring her second and third goals only minutes apart.

Jackson then scored a fourth with teammates Molly Dyck and Hillary Quiring chipping singles. Caryss Hill, Sophia Bilodeau, and Kennedy Jackson added assists.

READ MORE: Vernon ringette player wins national scholarship

Coaches Darcy Quiring, Lee Hamilton and Damon Johnson praised the play of team’s defence, led by Aimee Skinner, Amelia Johnson and Jasmin Horton. Dyck picked up the win in net.

The winner of the provincials will grab a berth in the Western Canadian championships later in March in Prince George.


