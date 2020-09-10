The Spikeball Tournament Kelowna hosts its inaugural event July 13. Photo: Spikeball Kelowna

Vernon venue amps up the Roster with indoor Spikeball, league

Roster Sports Club adds increasingly popular sport to its offerings, league slated for October start

A Vernon establishment is coming to the rescue to those who feared the arrival of fall would be the end of their Spikeball season.

The increasingly popular sport, also known as roundnet, is typically spotted on the sandy beaches of Coldstream’s Kal Beach, Vernon’s Kin Beach or around the numerous parks and green spaces, but as the Okanagan summer comes to an end, Rosters Sports Club Bar and Grill is opening its doors to Spikeballers.

The twist: the addition of off-the-wall play in a racquetball court, and Rosters said Spikeballers are loving it.

“For the modified game in the racquetball court, the first change is to allow balls to be playable off the wall. This can lead to wild rallies and adds a lot of excitement to the game,” regular Spikeballer Colby Restiaux said. “It’s also great to have the option to continue to play in the fall and winter months.”

Spikeball takes the rules of volleyball, the physicals of four square and the fun of Hacky Sack to each game where two teams of two face off over a round trampoline-like net, spiking a palm-sized rubber ball onto the net. Their opponents have up to three hits to strike back.

Rosters’ owner Hussein Hollands said he’s seen a decline in the use of racquetball courts over the years, so this addition was worth a try.

“After researching Spikeball, we found out it had been adapted for indoor play in racquetball courts, so we thought this was a great way to get people in, enjoying the game year-round,” Hollands said.

The sport has gained a lot of momentum in the past few years with Kelowna and Kamloops recently establishing Spikeball leagues. A Spikeball club has also been started in Vernon.

Hollands said another perk with Spikeball is that it can be played with appropriate physical distancing in place.

“You don’t need many people to play,” he said. “It’s a high-energy sport that can be played just for fun and competitively.”

Roster is on a quest to diversify its sports offerings to its patrons and create a multi-sport club in the North Okanagan.

Recently, Roster added Green Dragon Kung Fu, table tennis and will soon offer darts in its newly renovated lounge this fall.

“It’s been my goal for the past year to build a sports club with something for everyone,” Hollands said. “We think Spikeball will be a great addition to our roster of activities.”

Starting Sept. 20, the Roster will offer Spikeball pickup games with an official league starting Oct. 18.

For more information and to register, visit rostersvernon.com.

