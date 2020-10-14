Vernon Vipers acquire forward from Cowichan Valley

The Vipers trade Brett Fudger and Colby Feist to the Capitals in exchange for Will Arquiett

The Vernon Vipers, struggling to find their offensive touch, have added a scoring forward to their arsenal.

In a trade announced Tuesday, Oct 13, the Vipers acquired 20-year-old Will Arquiett from the Cowichan Valley Capitals in exchange for Brett Fudger, homegrown talent Colby Feist and future considerations.

Arquiett, who hails from Brasher Falls, New York, tallied 16 goals and 14 assists with the Caps last season, adding two points in two playoff games.

“Will is the type of player who will bring leadership, physicality and the ability to help offensively,” said Vipers head coach and general manager Jason McKee.

Arquiett is committed to join St. Lawrence University next season. The right-hander weighs in at 175 pounds and stands five-foot-eight.

Feist and Fudger, both 18, played their rookie seasons in the BC Hockey League Fudge with the Vipers last year. Fudger put up two goals and 12 assists in 48 regular reason games. Feist, from Vernon, scored two goals and added six assists in 34 games as a Viper.

The Snakes are heading into a pivotal weekend with back-to-back games against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday and Saturday. The team is 0-4 in the BCHL’s Okanagan Cup pre-season tournament and has scored just three goals in four games.

