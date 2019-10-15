The Vernon Vipers have acquired 20-year-old forward Dawson Holt from the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats. (Canadian Press photo)

Vernon Vipers acquire WHL veteran

Dawson Holt joins Snakes from Regina Pats; helped Vancouver Giants reach league final a year ago

The Vernon Vipers have picked up a veteran forward from the Western Hockey League.

Dawson Holt, 20, joins the Snakes from the Regina Pats, where he played eight games this season, picking up three assists.

Holt spent the past four seasons with the Vancouver Giants.

He scored seven goals and had 16 points in 22 games during the Giants’ run to the WHL final a year ago, losing in overtime in Game 7 to the Prince Albert Raiders. In 237 career WHL games, Holt has 25 goals and 54 assists for 79 points.

“He’s a right-handed forward with a very high hockey IQ,” said Vernon head coach and GM Jason McKee, who coached Holt in Vancouver. “He’s the type of player whose game really ramps up as the season goes along.”

Holt is 5-foot-11, 194-pounds. He was a 2014 first-round bantam draft pick of the Giants.

Holt will be in the lineup with his new team Wednesday when the Vipers travel to Merritt to take on the Centennials. The Vipers play 13 of their next 14 games on the road.

Vernon visits Penticton Friday and host the Trail Smoke Eaters Saturday at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. After that contest, the Vipers will play 11 consecutive road games, returning home for a Friday, Nov. 22 date with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Vernon Vipers acquire WHL veteran

