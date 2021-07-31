Vernon Vipers faced off against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night at Kal Tire Place. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star file)

Vernon Vipers faced off against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night at Kal Tire Place. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star file)

Vernon Vipers add cool-under-pressure forward to roster

Chilliwack’s Greye Rampton commits for the 2021-22 season

The Vernon Vipers have added some power as forward Greye Rampton commits for the 2021-22 season.

“Greye is an intelligent, responsible forward with tremendous awareness on the ice,” said Vipers head coach and GM Jason McKee. “He has the ability to see and make plays under pressure.”

The Chilliwack native that stands at six feet, 160-pounds has spent the past three seasons with the Yale Hockey Academy, racking six points in five games for the U17 team in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year prior, Rampton tallied 14 points with the Elite 15s.

“I’m really excited to join such a prestigious organization in Vernon that has such a great fan base,” Rampton said. “I can’t wait to get to Vernon, meet the staff and players and get to work!”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan properties on evacuation alert as wildfire near Westwold grows

READ MORE: Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Previous story
Rugby Canada condemns criticism of 7s team, with some coming from within

Just Posted

Joel Eric Carlson. (Vernon RCMP)
Vernon RCMP investigation leads to arrest of former Kamloops man charged with numerous counts of sexual assault

Vernon Vipers faced off against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night at Kal Tire Place. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star file)
Vernon Vipers add cool-under-pressure forward to roster

Vernon-based abstract artist Raven Zeller will be featured in British Vogue. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon artist’s paintings featured in British Vogue magazine

A screenshot of a video that shows Kelowna man Bruce Orydzuk uttering racist insults to a security guard outside of the Trinity Church COVID-19 immunization clinic on July 13.
Vernon MLA: Racism is a lived reality for too many