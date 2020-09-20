The Vernon Vipers are slated to begin their B.C. Hockey League exhibition season with a home-and-home clash against the West Kelowna Warriors Friday and Saturday, Sept. 26 and 27. (Garrett James Photography)

Vernon Vipers announce exhibition schedule

Snakes to play 12 games prior to December against Salmon Arm, West Kelowna and Penticton

The Vernon Vipers will play a 12-game exhibition schedule leading up to the start of the B.C. Hockey League’s regular season in early December.

The Vipers will play four games each, in home-and-home weekends, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, West Kelowna Warriors and Penticton Vees, starting with the Warriors Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26. The two teams are slated to play at Kal Tire Place Saturday, Sept. 26.

“We are excited to see these game announced,” said Vipers’ executive vice-president Todd Miller. “We continue to work within the guidelines put forward by the Provincial Health Office to ensure these games are played.”

The guidelines, however, means fans will have to get the game results online. No fans are being allowed into the arenas under the provincial COVID-19 regulations.

“We believe it’s important to have our players playing meaningful games during this extended period before the start of our regular season, in order to stay engaged and game-ready leading into December,” said BCHL executive director Steven Cocker. “Our teams are working within the guidelines to provide our players with a high level of development on and off the ice.”

With the extended training camp, the exhibition season will be significantly expanded compared to years past, with more than 100 games scheduled across the league. Some teams will start play as early as Sep. 25, while others will delay until October and November, depending on their training camp model.

The league announced in July that the regular-season would be delayed until December due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vipers and Warriors will conclude their pre-season meetings with one another Oct. 23 (Kal Tire Place) and 24 (Royal Lepage Place).

Vernon and Penticton will play a home-and home Friday and Saturday Oct. 9 and 10, starting at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The two clubs will face each other again Nov. 6 (Vernon) and 7 (Penticton).

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will visit Kal Tire Place Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Vernon returns the visits to the Shaw Centre Saturday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 30.

READ MORE: BCHL approves back-up plan for 2020-21 season

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers look to build on strong finish


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLVernon Vipers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL approves back-up plan for 2020-21 season

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers announce exhibition schedule

Snakes to play 12 games prior to December against Salmon Arm, West Kelowna and Penticton

Vernon’s Tolko Industries backs Orange Shirt Day contest

Art contest is open to kids from kindergarten to Grade 12

QUIZ: A celebration of apples

September is the start of the apple harvest

Smoky skies clearing throughout B.C. Interior

Environment Canada expects “widespread” improvement for all affected areas by Sunday

Temporary four-way stop added to Vernon intersection

Change at 43rd Ave. and 20th St. is designed to curb increased traffic during construction periods

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Former Kelowna cop faces fourth lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Ex-Mountie Brian Mathew Burkett is also separately facing seven charges of breach of trust

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Reward offered for return of Okanagan puppy

An 11-week-old boxer-mastiff cross pup was allegedly taken from its Kelowna Friday, Sept. 18

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Stranger in truck grabs boy walking home from school in Kelowna

The 11-year-old boy escaped the incident, RCMP are investigating

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

‘This is a very difficult sentencing’; Judge delays Okanagan manslaughter trial to next week

The courts heard Friday that Bourque “did not intend to cause harm” but that her actions were “reckless”

Most Read