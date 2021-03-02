<ins>North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society sponsored the last hockey game played at the Vernon Civic Arena, Jan. 6, 2018, 80 years to the day the facility opened. The BCHL game was between the Vernon Vipers and Prince George Spruce Kings. </ins>The Vipers have made NOYFSS its charity of choice in a new league initiative powered by Shaw Communications. (NOYFSS photo)

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society sponsored the last hockey game played at the Vernon Civic Arena, Jan. 6, 2018, 80 years to the day the facility opened. The BCHL game was between the Vernon Vipers and Prince George Spruce Kings. The Vipers have made NOYFSS its charity of choice in a new league initiative powered by Shaw Communications. (NOYFSS photo)

Vernon Vipers, BCHL help out local charities

New initiative by Shaw Communications will benefit North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society

With the league’s hockey season delayed as a result of COVID-19, Shaw Communications Inc., the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), and its 17 Canadian teams have joined together to build the excitement and community spirit of hockey with a new fundraising initiative.

Brighter Communities powered by Shaw is a text-to-donate initiative that will support 17 charitable organizations across B.C. that are facing challenges brought on by the pandemic.

With COVID-19-related restrictions in place for almost a year, the charities in these B.C. communities face substantial increases in demand for their services but considerable declines in donations.

From now until May 31, 2021, people are encouraged to text-to-donate to support the selected charities that are working hard to support children and youth in local B.C. communities. Shaw will match every donation dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $3,000 per charity – doubling the amount raised for each charity.

The Vernon Vipers have selected North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) as its charity of choice.

“The non-profit sector has faced immense challenges over this past year. More Canadians are using their services, while resources that organizations need to continue their essential work in the community are more strained than ever,” said BCHL business development executive director Dave Cannon.

“With our partners at Shaw, we wanted to do our part to bring the community together to support these organizations. The Brighter Communities powered by Shaw initiative is a quick and easy way for British Columbians to support and help build better communities for children and youth to live, learn, and play.”

Each of the 17 Canadian BCHL teams partnered with a charity in their community, allowing people to make a $10 donation by texting the charity’s unique code to 41010 (In Vernon, text VERKIDS to 41010).

A list of the teams, their chosen charities and respective codes can be found online at bchl.ca/shaw.

“The BCHL season is typically a time to celebrate community and embrace team spirit, and while the season has been delayed this year, we wanted to ensure fans, players and community members can still rally together for a common cause,” said Shaw external affairs vice-president Chethan Lakshman.

“By implementing a simple text-to-donate initiative, we are proud to work with the league, local teams and their fans to support the organizations that are helping kids and families make our communities brighter.”

READ MORE: Retro Civic game nets $23,000

READ MORE: Vipers, NOYFSS turn back arena clock


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo Clippers for sale, owner says hockey won’t be back to normal any time soon
Next story
B.C. government approves plan in principle to allow WHL to resume in the province

Just Posted

Theodore, Alvin and Simon were found abandoned by a community mailbox, the Vernon BC SPCA said March 1. Now, they’re looking for their forever home. (Facebook)
3 guinea pigs found abandoned near Vernon mailbox

Alvin and the pigs are up for adoption through Vernon’s BC SPCA

<ins>North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society sponsored the last hockey game played at the Vernon Civic Arena, Jan. 6, 2018, 80 years to the day the facility opened. The BCHL game was between the Vernon Vipers and Prince George Spruce Kings. </ins>The Vipers have made NOYFSS its charity of choice in a new league initiative powered by Shaw Communications. (NOYFSS photo)
Vernon Vipers, BCHL help out local charities

New initiative by Shaw Communications will benefit North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society

Flowers peeking through the snow in Revelstoke last spring, while COVID-19 began to surge across the world. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review file)
Get Outdoors! And celebrate spring

Seasons are changing and outdoor enthusiasts are ready to soak it in

Jason Haskett and Rachel Williams celebrated one year off the streets in July 2020 thanks to finding a home at My Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Supportive housing gives former homeless Vernon couple hope

‘This building has helped us become stable and without it we’d probably still be out in the streets’

The Vernon Public Art Gallery's new Regional Reach program which sends supplies and lessons to classes, has been a hit in the North Okanagan classrooms. (VPAG photo)
Travelling art kit a hit in North Okanagan schools

Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program delivers art education to the classrooms

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

(Black Press file photo)
Homicide team to look into death of 11-year-old Agassiz boy

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Most B.C. adults could get their first COVID vaccine shot by July: health officials

Second doses will be delayed by up to four months

A publicly accessible defibrillator as well as naloxone and first aid kits are included in a stand that has been installed at Crescent Beach. It is one of two planned for the South Surrey neighbourhood as St. John Ambulance works to install 1,000 of the life-saving devices around the province. (Contributed photo)
St. John Ambulance aims to install 1,000 publicly accessible AEDs across B.C.

Sponsors sought for stands that cost about $8,000 to equip and install

Left: Oakland County Jail. Right: Canuck Todd Bertuzzi on November 2, 2005. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Vancouver Canuck Todd Bertuzzi arrested for suspected DUI: report

The Canadian winger had a complicated history in the NHL

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Gary Leck, Facebook
Snow smashes through bedroom wall at Big White

Heavy snow fell from a roof on Monday afternoon crashing through a home

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police seek witnesses after man threatens to set tent ablaze with woman, dog inside

Suspect in tent fire taken to hospital earlier in the day

The south coast of B.C. as capture by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. (European Space Agency)
VIDEO: Images of B.C.’s south coast from space released by European Space Agency

The satellite images focus on a variety of the region’s landmarks

Most Read