Vernon Vipers blank Merritt

Vernon Vipers goalie Ethan David made 22 saves for his second shutout of the year as the Snakes blanked Mark Thurston and the Merritt Centennials 4-0 in BCHL action Friday, Dec. 30, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography file photo)

There was no Christmas rust on Ethan David or the Vernon Vipers Friday, Dec. 30, at Kal Tire Place.

David made 22 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Vipers blanked the Merritt Centennials 4-0 in front of 2,005 fans as the B.C. Hockey League resumed its 2022-23 season following a 12-day holiday break.

Ethan Sundar, Ayden Third, and Reagan Milburn found the back of the net, with Lee Parks pitching in an empty-netter late in the third period. Isaac Tremblay tallied two assists for his second two-point game of the season.

Third’s goal came in his 100th BCHL game.

Johnny Hicks was very good in the Merritt goal, making 27 saves including 14 in the second period.

With the win, the Vipers improve to 14-12-0-4, good for 32 points and sole possession of fifth place in the Interior Conference. Vernon trails third-place West Kelowna Warriors by four points and the fourth-place Prince George Spruce Kings by two points.

Merritt (8-18-3-1) is last in the nine-team Interior, seven points behind the Wenatchee Wild.

The Vipers are back in action Sunday, Jan. 1, looking to start 2023 the same way they closed out 2022 – with a win. Vernon will host the league-leading Penticton Vees at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

