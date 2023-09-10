Vernon Vipers blank Silverbacks in consecutive nights

Defenceman Anthony Cliche (white) knocks down Salmon Arm Silverbacks forwards Riley Ashe in action from Kal Tire Place on Saturday night. (Vipers Photo)

For the second straight night, the Vernon Vipers blanked the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in BCHL preseason action.

After a 1-0 victory on Friday, Sept. 8 in in Salmon Arm, Vernon kept the shutout streak going with a 3-0 win on Saturday.

“The group stuck to it tonight,” said head coach and GM of the Vipers, Jason McKee. “There were some inconsistencies at time, but again lots of positives to build from. Ethan David was excellent and I think our group fed off some of the big saves he made to bring our energy level up. The group fought hard in the end to preserve the shutout.”

In his first start of the preseason, Ethan David stopped all 31 shots.

“The boys played with urgency and hunger for most of the night and had the will and want to win back to back games against close rivals like Salmon Arm,” said Vipers goaltender Ethan David. “I felt I played with a lot of poise tonight. Getting a preseason game under my belt or a scrimmage, grabbing a shutout is always a reminder that the grind pays off.”

Vipers got goals from Julian Facchinelli, Liam Payne on the power play and Erik Pastro.

Just two games remain in the preseason for Vernon, who will play the West Kelowna Warriors in a home and home set next Friday and Saturday.

The regular season kicks off the following week, Friday, Sept. 22.

READ MORE: Okanagan local leads Germany to international basketball glory

READ MORE: Strong turnout for Beer and Cider Fest at Vernon Resort

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCHLhockeyjunior hockeyVernon