The Vernon Vipers blanked the West Kelowna Warriors 2-0 Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to move on to the Okanagan Cup Finals. (Tami Quan Photography)

The Vernon Vipers blanked the West Kelowna Warriors 2-0 Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to move on to the Okanagan Cup Finals. (Tami Quan Photography)

Vernon Vipers blank West Kelowna, move on to Okanagan Cup finals

The Vipers will vie for the exhibition tournament title versus Penticton Saturday night

With a 2-0 win against the West Kelowna Warriors Friday night, the Vernon Vipers are moving on to the Okanagan Cup Finals.

The win meant redemption for the Vipers, who have trailed the Warriors in the Okanagan Cup standings for most of the pre-season while losing all four previous head-to-head matchups.

The eventual game-winning goal came midway through the first period, when JoJo Tanaka-Campbell pounced on a moment of indecision between Warriors goaltender Johnny Derrick and his defenceman to tally his fourth goal of the exhibition tournament.

The Vipers played shutdown hockey from that point on, with help from a stellar penalty killing unit that held all five West Kelowna powerplays scoreless, while generating a couple odd-man rushes of their own.

The Vipers’ stifling defence got some help from goaltender Koen MacInnes in the third period. MacInnes was making his third start in net for the Vipers since being loaned from the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League in late October. He stopped all 31 shots he faced to earn the shutout, bringing his goals against average to 1.62 — fourth best in BCHL exhibition play.

Cam MacDonald snapped home an empty net goal to seal the victory, but not before things got heated in the final seconds, resulting in 10 players on each side receiving misconduct penalties.

The Vipers will play the Penticton Vees for the Okanagan Cup title tonight (Nov. 14) at 6 p.m. in the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees flew past the Salmon Arm Silverbacks by a score of 5-2 in semi-final action Friday night. Connor Bouchard notched his first two goals of the Okanagan Cup and added an assist, while Matteo Costantini had a productive night with three helpers. Vees goaltender Yaniv Perets rounded out the three stars with his 35 saves on 37 shots.

Penticton has lost just one game in exhibition play so far and have outscored their opponents 62-21 in that stretch.

The Vipers and Vees met twice last weekend, with Penticton winning both contests by scores of 4-0 and 6-3.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil comes up just short of first ATP title

READ MORE: NHLers weigh in on the idea of an all-Canadian division: ‘It would be pretty unique’

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BCHLhockeyVernon VipersWest Kelowna Warriors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil comes up just short of first ATP title

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers blanked the West Kelowna Warriors 2-0 Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to move on to the Okanagan Cup Finals. (Tami Quan Photography)
Vernon Vipers blank West Kelowna, move on to Okanagan Cup finals

The Vipers will vie for the exhibition tournament title versus Penticton Saturday night

BC NDP’s Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, was elected as the MLA for Vernon-Monashee in the Oct. 24 provincial election. (Black Press - file photo)
VIDEO: Vernon-Monashee MLA encourages safe Diwali celebrations

Harwinder Sandhu reminds people to “keep circles small” while celebrating the Festival of Lights this year

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil finished the ATP season with a runner-up result at the Sofia Open, following a loss in the finals to Jannik Sinner Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Tennis Canada File)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil comes up just short of first ATP title

Local tennis pro finishes runner-up at the Sofia Open with a finals loss Saturday

Highway 97 crash. Rick Methot.
Semi crashes into ditch near Falkland

The incident happened on Highway 97, Friday evening

Darwyn Curtis Sellars will appear at the Vernon law courts Jan. 18, 2021 for sentencing. Sellars is accused of attempted murder following a shootout with three North Okanagan RCMP officers near Westwold in December 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Man accused of shooting at three North Okanagan police officers to be sentenced in January

Darwyn Sellars faces three attempted murder charges following shootout with police last year

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

According to a conservation office the bears posed a threat to public safety (WildsafeBC - Facebook)
Mother bear and three cubs destroyed by conservation officer in Princeton

The bears posed a serious threat to public safety, says official

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

In the past 24 hours, 50 centimeters (20 inches) of new snow has fallen at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort)
No shortage of snow at Big White Ski Resort

50 cm of snow in past 24 hours, 77 cm in last seven days

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Childe Joseph Czernisz has an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from what police are calling a serious incident which occurred in Kelowna. (RCMP)
Man wanted by police after ‘serious’ Kelowna incident

Childe Joseph Czernisz, with outstanding warrant, believed by police to be in Kamloops area

For more than three years the Town of Princeton and the Vermilion Trails Society have fought over this caboose. (Spotlight file photo)
Battle over Princeton’s caboose is over

Details of settlement won’t be released until 2021

(Brennan Phillips - Western News)
‘It keeps you coming back’: Okanagan man reflects on 27 years as paramedic

Larry Bate retired this year from BC Ambulance, after serving for 27 years in Summerland

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed at Three Valley Gap. (Drive BC Image)
Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens following closure west of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident at Three Valley Gap had closed the highway.

Most Read