Vernon Vipers blanked by Surrey Eagles

The Vernon Vipers were trounced by the Surrey Eagles on the road Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Vernon Vipers photo)

The Vernon Vipers’ offence was stymied by the Surrey Eagles Friday night, Nov. 18.

The Vipers were blanked5-0 on the road at the South Surrey Arena.

The Snakes out-shot Surrey 8-1 early on in the game, but it was the Eagles’ Jake Bongo who opened the scoring just past the eight-minute mark of the first period, with assists to Cole Galata and Aaron Schwartz.

Bongo would then score his 10th goal of the season and second of the period, jumping on a Vipers turnover and scoring unassisted to give Surrey a 2-0 lead.

The Vipers had a solid middle frame but couldn’t beat goaltender Eli Pulver, who made 25 saves on the night for his third shutout of the year. The second period ended with no scoring.

In the third, the Eagles put the game out of reach with a shorthanded goal by Aaron Schwartz, an even-strength goal from Ryden Evers and a powerplay goal by Ethan Riesterer.

Surrey’s powerplay went 1-2 while the Vipers went 0-4 on the man advantage.

The Vipers sit in sixth place in the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Division with a record of 8-9-0-2-0, good for 18 points in 19 games played.

The Vipers are back in action Saturday, Nov. 19, on the road against the Coquitlam Express. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

BCHLhockeyVernonVernon Vipers