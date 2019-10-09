Vernon Vipers blueliner player to watch

Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor has made the NHL Central Scouting’s initial list of Players to Watch ahead of the 2020 amateur draft in Montreal. (Vernon Vipers Photography photo)

Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor is on the NHL Central Scouting’s initial Players to Watch list ahead of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Taylor and four current BCHL players have made the cut. The Richmond native is in his second year with the Snakes. He has two assists through the team’s first eight games this year.

Each ranked BCHL player is listed as a C Prospect, which means a potential fourth, fifth or sixth-round pick.

The list also includes:

Chilliwack Chiefs F Ethan Bowen (who Taylor will see up-close over the next four days as the Vipers play in Chilliwack tonight (Wednesday) and host the Chiefs Saturday (6 p.m., Kal Tire Place);

Langley Rivermen D Ryan Helliwell;

Nanaimo Clippers F Kyler Kovich;

Penticton Vees F Danny Weight.

On top of the five players from the BCHL, there are another eight Junior A players included on the list, including five from the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) and three from the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL).

The highest-rated CJHL player is Carter Savoie, a defenceman for the AJHL’s Sherwood Park Crusaders. Savoie is a B prospect.

Last year, eight BCHL players were selected in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, including Victoria Grizzlies alum and reigning BCHL MVP Alex Newhook, who was chosen in the first round (16th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche.

The 2020 NHL Entry Draft goes June 26 and 27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

