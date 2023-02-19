Vernon Vipers clipped by Nanaimo in OT, 3-2

Ethan Mistry’s goal in the extra frame would drop the Vipers to 20-18-1-4 on the year

In another game that stretched beyond 60 minutes of play, this time the Vernon Vipers were defeated, dropping a 3-2 contest to the top ranked team in the Coastal Division, the Nanaimo Clippers.

The Vipers were entering the matchup fresh off a 6-5 shootout victory over the Powell River Kings on Friday.

Vernon would come out of the gates hot in Nanaimo on Saturday, firing 19 shots on net in the opening period. However, Clippers goalie Aidan Campbell shut the door, while his teammate Kai Daniells would get his team leading 24th goal of the year to take a lead heading into the intermission.

Th Clips would double their lead just two minutes into the second, with Willyam Gendron’s 18th of the season squeaking past Vernon’s Roan Clarke.

Lee Parks got the Vipers to within one with his 18th of the year halfway through the second.

In the third period, a quick slashing call on Nanaimo’s Michael Craig sent the Vipers to the man advantage. They made no mistake, capitalizing just 20 seconds into the power play, off the stick of Connor Elliott.

Eight more penalties would be given out in the frame, but both goaltenders would make some big stops to push the game to overtime.

Vernon’s Reagan Milburn would get sent to the box three minutes into OT on a high-sticking call, where Nanaimo’s Ethan Mistry would send the crowd at Frank Crane Arena home happy with his eighth of the year.

Campbell made 30 stops for his 24th victory of the season, while Clarke’s record fell to 11-10-0-1 despite 31 saves.

Nanaimo (31-9-1-0) has now strengthened their lead in the coastal division, up eight points on the second-ranked Surrey Eagles. Meanwhile the Vipers (20-18-1-4) stay in seventh, two points down on the Wenatchee Wild.

Vernon will be back home at Kal Tire Place on Monday, Feb. 20 for their annual Family Day matinee game, against the Trail Smoke Eaters. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m.

