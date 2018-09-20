Vernon Vipers coach lands NHL scout gig

Assistant coach Kevin Pedersen has been added to Arizona Coyotes scouting team

Vernon Vipers assistant coach Kevin Pedersen is adding to his resumé.

Pedersen has joined the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes’ scouting team. The move will not impact his day-to-day work with the Vipers.

“I feel like this is a great opportunity for me to continue gaining experience with a fantastic NHL franchise as well as maintain the culture that we’ve built here in Vernon,” said Pedersen, who joined the Vipers staff for the 2015-16 season.

He has since has helped recruit a number of key pieces to Viper teams including two players drafted by NHL franchises (Ty Taylor, Tampa Bay, and Brett Stapley, Montreal), and two players who figure to be drafted in the NHL Entry draft in the spring (Josh Prokop, Alex Swetlikoff)

Some of the responsibilities Pedersen will be tasked with is watching players who have already been drafted by NHL teams and providing insights and scouting reports on those players. The leagues he will be monitoring are the B.C. Hockey League and other Junior A franchises, as well as the Western, Ontario and Quebec Major Junior Leagues.

“I love watching hockey, and this new role now allows me to do that with an increased focus on players that have already been drafted,” said Pedersen. “My goal has always been to become a full-time scout in the NHL and this is a great first step.”

The accolades continue for Pedersen as he has also been named lead evaluator for BC Hockey’s U16 team.

