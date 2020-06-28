Vernon Vipers continue lineup rebuild

The 10th player recruited is named Third; Ayden Third joins Snakes’ Den from Regina

Ayden Third is the 10th new recruit for the BC Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers.

Third, 18, is a defenceman from Regina and played last season with the Regina Pat Canadians Midget AAA Team. He had seven goals and 17 assists in 44 games played.

“Ayden defends really well and is hard to play against,” said Vipers’ head coach and general manager Jason McKee.

Third was an assistant captain for his team last season.

Other blueline recruits by McKee include:

* Griffen Barr (18, 6-foot, 190-pound, 5g, 37a, 36 games played, from Shawnigan Lake Prep School on Vancouver Island);

* Liam Cavan, (18, from Ottawa, committed to the NCAA’s Merrimack College Warriors of North Andover, Mass.; six-foot, 169 pounds 9-29-53gp with St. Andrew’s College);

* Sam Duerr, (17, from Chicago, played last season with Shattuck St. Mary’s Midget Prep in Minnesota; finished with 13 goals and 23 assists in 44 games played; committed to University of Maine);

* Desmond Johnson, 18, is from Windsor, Ont., and played last season with the Chicago Mission U18 team; had four goals and seven assists in 14 games played);

Forward recruits include:

* Reagan Milburn (from Kamloops; played last season with the Thompson Blazers of the BC Major Midget League and led the team in scoring with 24 goals and 27 assists in 38 games played);

* Nicholas Remissong (an American forward from Lake Forest, Ill.; played last season with the Chicago Mission U18. He had four goals and four assists in 14 games played);

* Daniel Rozsival (from Chicago; had seven goals and five assists in 14 games played with the Mission U18);

* Logan Lorenz (played last season with Northern Alberta Xtreme in Canadian Sport School Hockey League’s Midget Prep Division; had 29 goals and 49 assists in 33 games, second in league scoring);

* Ethan Mercer (played last season with the Xtreme, who went 32-3-1, tops in the CSSHL; Mercer had 17 goals and 14 assists in 36 games played);

* Vipers ownership and staff has drafted a letter to its fans, stating they hope there will be a BCHL hockey season in some form.

“At this point we have no idea what this will look like however, we can assure you that we are working with the BCHL, the BC government and the City of Vernon to establish plans and procedures should we get the go-ahead.

“Hockey Canada has lifted the ban for on-ice activity however there are many restrictions still in place and we will be working within the Via Sport Guidelines and those set out by the provincial health authority going forward.

“Our season ticket holders, volunteers and corporate partners are the lifelines of our organization and we want to make sure that we are providing a safe and fun environment once we do return.”

The Kootenay International Junior B Hockey League announced Thursday, June 18, it will be starting its regular season Friday, Oct. 2.

“We’ve received a wealth of information from the Province of British Columbia, through Viasport, and from Hockey Canada since the beginning of June,” says KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois. “There are still a number of obstacles for us to navigate ahead of resuming league play this fall, but I’m confident that we’re trending in a positive direction.”

