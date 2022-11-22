Vernon Vipers, Cranbrook Bucks swap forwards

Will Blackburn heads to the Kootenays for Ethan Sundar; the two teams play Friday in Vernon

The Vernon Vipers and the Cranbrook Bucks have made a trade involving 19-year-old forwards Ethan Sundar and Will Blackburn. The two teams meet Friday, Nov. 25, at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

The players involved in a B.C. Hockey League trade between the Vernon Vipers and Cranbrook Bucks won’t have long to wait to face their former mates.

In a swap of 19-year-old forwards, the Vipers sent Will Blackburn and future considerations to the Bucks for Ethan Sundar.

The Bucks visit Vernon Friday, Nov. 25, at Kal Tire Place.

Sundar, from St. Albert, Alta., had two goals and eight assists in 17 games with Cranbrook.

Blackburn, from Dorval, Que., did not register a point in 12 games with Vernon.

Cranbrook sits tied for fourth in the Interior Division with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at 11-7-1-0, five points ahead of the Vipers (8-10-0-2), who are tied for sixth place with the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Vipers shut out the Bucks 1-0 Oct. 29 at Kal Tire Place in the only meeting this far between the two teams.

