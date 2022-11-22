Vernon Vipers, Cranbrook Bucks swap forwards

The players involved in a B.C. Hockey League trade between the Vernon Vipers and Cranbrook Bucks won’t have long to wait to face their former mates.
In a swap of 19-year-old forwards, the Vipers sent Will Blackburn and future considerations to the Bucks for Ethan Sundar.
The Bucks visit Vernon Friday, Nov. 25, at Kal Tire Place.
Sundar, from St. Albert, Alta., had two goals and eight assists in 17 games with Cranbrook.
Blackburn, from Dorval, Que., did not register a point in 12 games with Vernon.
Cranbrook sits tied for fourth in the Interior Division with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at 11-7-1-0, five points ahead of the Vipers (8-10-0-2), who are tied for sixth place with the Trail Smoke Eaters.
The Vipers shut out the Bucks 1-0 Oct. 29 at Kal Tire Place in the only meeting this far between the two teams.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.