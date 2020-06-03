Vernoni Vipers defenceman Jackson Caller has commited to U-SPORTS’ UBC Thunderbirds for 2020-21. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photos)

Vernon Vipers defenceman lands with T-Birds

Jackson Caller commits to Point Grey campus for 2020-21

The co-winner of the Vernon Vipers’ Top Defenceman of the Year award has a new hockey home.

Jackson Caller, from Kamloops, will make the trek over the Coquihalla and down the freeway to Vancouver, having signed with the UBC Thunderbirds for 2020-21.

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing my hockey career and education at one of the best universities in Canada,” said Caller, who shared the team award with Trey Taylor.

Caller had quite the final year of Junior A hockey with the Vipers. He tallied five goals and 12 assists in 55 games, then added three more assists in the Vipers’ five-game, opening-round playoff series win over the Wenatchee Wild.

“Caller played big minutes for the group usually against teams’ top lines,” said Vernon head coach and GM Jason McKee. “He played big minutes while shorthanded and had some time on the powerplay.”

Caller said there were many factors in choosing UBC.

“It has the business school that I like, but also they’ve got a great hockey program,” he said

UBC had a phenomenal season last year as they made it to the U-SPORTS nationals.

“I’m really looking forward to helping contribute to more success for the program,” said Caller who, along with team MVP Dawson Holt, secured Shaw Communications scholarships from the BCHL.

Former Vipers blueliner teammate Landon Fuller, from Williams Lake, committed to Lower Mainland rival school Trinity Western in Langley.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers add to den for home opener

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers pair capture Shaw scholarships


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyUBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Vipers land prep school blueliner

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers defenceman lands with T-Birds

Jackson Caller commits to Point Grey campus for 2020-21

$173K to support Okanagan seniors amid pandemic

United Way announces more funding for frontline programs

Vernon couple support Kidney Walk despite setbacks

Jacqueline Marioni has had two kidney transplants; both organs have rejected or are rejecting her

Vernon Vipers land prep school blueliner

Griffen Barr, from Nanaimo, was captain of Shawnigan Lake club in 2019-20

Okanagan home sales increase over last month, still below 2019 numbers: OMREB

Sales, listings see increase over May’s numbers but dwindle in comparison to 2019

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

Princeton RCMP sergeant kills cougar threatening residential neighborhood

An RCMP officer shot and killed a cougar, close to a residential… Continue reading

Pilot project approved: Penticton to allow alcohol in outdoor spaces

For almost two hours, council debated the proposed pilot project, before eventually passing it 4-2

Drugs, machete found in truck with stolen plate driven by Salmon Arm man

Chase RCMP arrest driver and have vehicle towed

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’

A video allegedly shows a Kelowna Mountie striking a man several times

B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics goes virtual

The annual event partnering RCMP with Special Olympians is dramatically altered by COVID-19

Most Read