Vernon Vipers defenceman lands with T-Birds

Vernoni Vipers defenceman Jackson Caller has commited to U-SPORTS’ UBC Thunderbirds for 2020-21. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photos)

The co-winner of the Vernon Vipers’ Top Defenceman of the Year award has a new hockey home.

Jackson Caller, from Kamloops, will make the trek over the Coquihalla and down the freeway to Vancouver, having signed with the UBC Thunderbirds for 2020-21.

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing my hockey career and education at one of the best universities in Canada,” said Caller, who shared the team award with Trey Taylor.

Caller had quite the final year of Junior A hockey with the Vipers. He tallied five goals and 12 assists in 55 games, then added three more assists in the Vipers’ five-game, opening-round playoff series win over the Wenatchee Wild.

“Caller played big minutes for the group usually against teams’ top lines,” said Vernon head coach and GM Jason McKee. “He played big minutes while shorthanded and had some time on the powerplay.”

Caller said there were many factors in choosing UBC.

“It has the business school that I like, but also they’ve got a great hockey program,” he said

UBC had a phenomenal season last year as they made it to the U-SPORTS nationals.

“I’m really looking forward to helping contribute to more success for the program,” said Caller who, along with team MVP Dawson Holt, secured Shaw Communications scholarships from the BCHL.

Former Vipers blueliner teammate Landon Fuller, from Williams Lake, committed to Lower Mainland rival school Trinity Western in Langley.

