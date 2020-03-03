Vernon Vipers forward Connor Sleeth (left) ties up Wenatchee’s Ethan Wolthers so Vipers goalie Reilly Herbst can get a clear view of an incoming shot during the Vipers’ 4-2 win Tuesday, March 3, in Game 3 of the BCHL Interior Division quarterfinal. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Vipers double Wild, take series lead

Snakes score three powerplay goals in 4-2 win in Game 3 Tuesday at Kal Tire Place

Powerplay goals from Matt Kowalski and Ryan Shostak 2:25 apart in the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Vernon Vipers to a 4-2 win over the Wenatchee Wild Tuesday, March 3, in Game 3 of their B.C. Hockey League Interior Conference quarterfinal in front of 1,489 fans at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 goes Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Vernon.

Connor Marritt added a third powerplay marker into an empty net at 19:35 to seal the Snakes’ victory. Vernon has five goals on the powerplay in the series. Vernon was 3-for-5 with the man advantage Tuesday, Wenatchee was 0-for-2.

The Wild pulled to within 3-2 early in the third on a goal from Nick Cafarelli.

READ MORE: Wild edge Vernon Vipers, tie series

The first two goals Tuesday came 72 seconds after the national anthem.

Landon Fuller opened the scoring for Vernon 50 seconds in. The lead lasted 22 seconds when Noah Lugli tied the game for Wenatchee.

Reilly Herbst made 24 saves for the win while Daniel Chenard stopped 22 in a losing effort.

The Snakes have won the last three playoff meetings in Vernon between the two clubs, and five of the last six dating back to the 2017-18 post-season. The teams are meeting in the playoffs for the third straight year.

*There will be a new Fred Page Cup champion in 2020.

The Trail Smoke Eaters beat Prince George 3-2 Tuesday to complete a four-game sweep of the defending champs.

Salmon Arm Silverbacks advanced to the Interior Division semifinals to face the Smokies, beating the Victoria Grizzlies 3-2 in the provincial capital to sweep that series.

In West Kelowna, Tyler Cristall scored at 3:24 of overtime to give the hometown Warriors a 2-1 win over Penticton. The Vees still lead that series 3-1. The winner of that series will face the winner of Vernon-Wenatchee in Round 2.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Grade 8 squad earns provincial experience
Next story
Kelowna thumps North Okanagan Knights to take commanding series lead

Just Posted

Kelowna thumps North Okanagan Knights to take commanding series lead

Chiefs score 6-1 KIJHL playoff win Tuesday in Armstrong; lead best-of-seven divisional semi 3-1

Vernon Vipers double Wild, take series lead

Snakes score three powerplay goals in 4-2 win in Game 3 Tuesday at Kal Tire Place

Bagpipes once rocked by Beatles

North Okanagan Pipes and Drums share some unique history

Sagmoen sentencing date set

A North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting sex trade worker to be sentenced in April

RDNO invests $21K into waste reduction programs in Greater Vernon area

Board of Directors selects the 2020 Rethinking and Reducing Waste grant recipients

COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

‘We are already working short’: B.C. nurses concerned about staffing amid COVID-19

‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Earlier departures, later arrivals coming for South Okanagan airport

Starting in May the Air Canada Jazz service between Penticton and Vancouver will change

Body armour, weapons and illicit drugs seized in police raid on Kelowna home

Ten people were taken into custody after RCMP search property Feb. 28

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Most Read