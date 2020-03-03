Vernon Vipers double Wild, take series lead

Snakes score three powerplay goals in 4-2 win in Game 3 Tuesday at Kal Tire Place

Vernon Vipers forward Connor Sleeth (left) ties up Wenatchee’s Ethan Wolthers so Vipers goalie Reilly Herbst can get a clear view of an incoming shot during the Vipers’ 4-2 win Tuesday, March 3, in Game 3 of the BCHL Interior Division quarterfinal. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Powerplay goals from Matt Kowalski and Ryan Shostak 2:25 apart in the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Vernon Vipers to a 4-2 win over the Wenatchee Wild Tuesday, March 3, in Game 3 of their B.C. Hockey League Interior Conference quarterfinal in front of 1,489 fans at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 goes Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Vernon.

Connor Marritt added a third powerplay marker into an empty net at 19:35 to seal the Snakes’ victory. Vernon has five goals on the powerplay in the series. Vernon was 3-for-5 with the man advantage Tuesday, Wenatchee was 0-for-2.

The Wild pulled to within 3-2 early in the third on a goal from Nick Cafarelli.

The first two goals Tuesday came 72 seconds after the national anthem.

Landon Fuller opened the scoring for Vernon 50 seconds in. The lead lasted 22 seconds when Noah Lugli tied the game for Wenatchee.

Reilly Herbst made 24 saves for the win while Daniel Chenard stopped 22 in a losing effort.

The Snakes have won the last three playoff meetings in Vernon between the two clubs, and five of the last six dating back to the 2017-18 post-season. The teams are meeting in the playoffs for the third straight year.

*There will be a new Fred Page Cup champion in 2020.

The Trail Smoke Eaters beat Prince George 3-2 Tuesday to complete a four-game sweep of the defending champs.

Salmon Arm Silverbacks advanced to the Interior Division semifinals to face the Smokies, beating the Victoria Grizzlies 3-2 in the provincial capital to sweep that series.

In West Kelowna, Tyler Cristall scored at 3:24 of overtime to give the hometown Warriors a 2-1 win over Penticton. The Vees still lead that series 3-1. The winner of that series will face the winner of Vernon-Wenatchee in Round 2.



